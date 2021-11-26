Siney Magal says that fan had an orgasm when touching him

The eternal Latin lover is more “on” than ever! At 71 years old, Sidney Magal he has already revealed many curiosities about his promising career, which has gone from tacky to cult, in his biography, which will be taken to the big screen and TV in a movie, as well as a series in his honor.

The singer of the hit “Sandra Rosa Madalena” – remembered the red rose in his mouth? – was one of the most desirable men in the country. And, because of that, he went through very unusual situations, as he told in the “Flow” podcast.

“I once saw a woman masturbating, on a table, in front of the stage. And my wife saw it too, because she was upstairs in the box. Another ran into the dressing room, me welcoming people. She came running up, hugged me and dug her nails into my back, braided her legs on my thigh and started shivering and rolling her eyes. My wife looking at me asks: ‘what do we do?’ I didn’t even know. I left her leg immobile and she stayed there until she passed out in an orgasm”, she revealed.

The singer Magal said that, even today, he receives panties from fans and puts them in his pocket. He also gets jewelry: “Before, it was more. Today, a lot of jewelry”.

See +: Sidney Magal sees a fan poster at the show and bursts into tears

SOLID MARRIAGE FOR FOUR DECADES

Sidney Magal – who has a daughter with Solange Couto – has been married for 42 years to Magali West. He said the relationship was born of love at first sight and has since been overwhelming.

“I asked her to marry me the day I met her. We saw each other three times later and got married. It works because we are totally different, but we have everything, love, partnership, respect… We both snort. When she wakes up and asks me if she snored I say, ‘thank you so I know you were breathing. Because the day you don’t snore, I’ll die’”, he melted.

With more than five decades of career, he wants, however, to decompress little by little and is already looking forward to retirement to have more time with his granddaughter, Madalena, two years old.

“I can still do some crazy things, from shows, traveling, but I don’t want to be on stage until I die. Today she practically lives with me because of the pandemic. I want more time to enjoy my granddaughter, to be a grandfather. And I said that I could never love a grandchild more than I loved my children…”.

MAGAL WAS THE FIRST ELIMINATED IN ‘THE MASKED SINGER BRASIL’

After being the first eliminated from The Masked Singer Brasil, Sidney Magal he spoke of the emotion of participating in the program, as he wanted to please his granddaughter, Madalena.

“It was all you could give me, a hot dog. By now she must be asleep, but tomorrow she will definitely see. And by the time I get the sausage out of my head, it’ll look over and say ‘grandpa’! It killed me,” said the singer.

Sidney Magal also spoke of the difficulties of having to rehearse with the costume and even the fact of having to disguise his voice, since he has an unmistakable tone to sing.

“It was a great emotion for me. It’s a big sacrifice, we protect ourselves all the time so we won’t be seen. It’s sweatshirt, glove. Crazed with heat, having to rehearse choreography in that outfit. I was very impressed, because when recording, they used the same key: ‘Magal, your voice is unmistakable’. Then I went to Rio and managed to deceive”.

The artist also revealed that he recorded some songs until he found the one with the perfect tone to be able to deceive the jurors. “I had already recorded 5 or 6 songs, completely different. In all of them, I made a character voice”, he explained.

