Sitting for a long time can be as harmful to your health as smoking – 11/26/2021

In recent years, due to changes in routine, we spend much more time sitting, working and even in leisure time, “marathoning” series.

With this, many people began to pay attention to the harm that this habit can bring to general health, since symptoms such as back pain, overweight and changes in routine exams became common complaints during the pandemic.

Studies show that we tend to sit for more than a third of our lives, which aggravates cases of back pain, especially in the population that already has other sedentary behaviors.

When sitting for a long time, the body becomes unbalanced. In this position, wrong discharges are generated in the joints and muscle shortening, that is, when there is a muscle that is too shortened, it leads to compensation, overloading other muscles.

An example of what happens in the position is the shortening of the hamstring muscles (at the back of the thigh), so that they remain shortened when we are sitting. There are studies that show that the lack of flexibility of this musculature is often compensated by movement of the lumbar spine, exerting overload and decreased mobility in the hip, contributing to low back pain symptoms.

To avoid overload and prevent discomfort, it is important that there is a balance between all structures, both muscle and joint, as well as the necessary breaks so that the body can rest, between one interval and another. The key is to alternate sitting and standing and keep moving.

The important thing is to take time to observe how your body is doing and to set aside time for daily self-care. In addition, it is worth investing in incorporating physical activity into your daily life to maintain a healthy spine and posture.

But what is healthy posture?

The function of a “healthy” posture is one that has an adequate action between biomechanics and neuromuscular function, that is, the muscles must function properly. They must be strong and flexible to perform movements together with the coordinated action of our brain so that the movements are performed in a fluid way with safety and balance.

Anyone who thinks that the ideal posture is one that is completely straight, without any curvature, is wrong. Without bending, the movements happen in block and we are not able to move the spine effectively, generating overload on muscles and joints, and as I said before, any compensation predisposes to injuries.

the other extreme

Just as it is not good to have a straight spine and no mobility between joints, it is also not good to have a posture overloaded with accentuated curvatures, which is the case of hyperkyphosis and hyperlordosis.

According to Juliana Satake, a physiotherapist specialized in Pilates, when looking at the entire length of our spine, it has important physiological curvatures for its proper functioning. They are needed to perform movements reducing impacts between and on joints.

Important role of the core in the execution and stability of movements

In addition to the necessary mobility and stretching, stability is needed. The strengthening of stabilizing structures such as the core region plays an important role in the protection and health of the spine, directly influencing the balance of the supporting muscles.

Thus, the core stabilizer muscles directly influence the respiratory and paravertebral muscle chains, and strengthening this region is extremely important.

The healthy posture triad

For good posture, you need to stretch, strengthen and move. Studies show that the combination of strength, flexibility and mobility exercises aimed at maintaining and developing muscle balance contributes to the stabilization of the entire spine.

There are several exercises and physical activities focused on good posture, and Pilates is one of them, through exercises focused on mobilizing spinal segments, stretching and strengthening specific stabilization muscles, it has great results in controlling pain and muscle discomfort. related to the spine.

Other studies also show that stretching exercises also produce immediate effects in a single session in healthy individuals, and are able to improve muscle flexibility (physiological passive maximum amplitude) and joint mobility.

In addition, there are treatments indicated with techniques such as manual therapy with mobilizations and manipulations, which have good results in improving pain.

But remember, in cases of muscle and joint pain, before starting physical activity, it is important to always seek a specialist doctor to investigate your case.

*Collaboration Dr. Renata Luri physiotherapist PhD from Unifesp and Angela May physiotherapist specialized in Women’s Health

