Smart TVs, 4K or simpler have a discount

It’s no use denying it, very high resolution televisions shine in the eyes of consumers who enjoy technology and don’t do without a good movie, series or a round of gaming on the latest generation video game consoles. The models that draw the most attention are those above 40 inches (101.6 cm), with intelligent functions (smart), voice command and a high definition screen, such as 4K TVs.
In November, on account of Black Friday, it is common for prices to fall with promotions on websites and department stores. Many are already selling electronics at a discount. So it might be a great time for you to invest in a new one. If you’re looking at the market, take into account what each model offers and if it suits your needs.
We have selected below televisions that are already at a reduced price. They have varied configurations and functionality and can satisfy those looking for more features or those looking for a simple (generally cheaper) TV.
Check out the list:
Smart TV 4K UHD 55″ LG
Price: from BRL 2,975.99 for BRL 2,599*
The model from the South Korean manufacturer LG has 55 inches (139.7 cm), 4K resolution with LED technology and functions that allow its use connected to the internet (smart). This TV stands out for its built-in technology, such as proprietary LG ThinQAI software, which uses artificial intelligence elements to improve picture and menu quality. It is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, for voice command.
Smart TV 4K UHD LED 50″ LG
Price: from BRL 2,699 to BRL 2,399*
The LG model has 50 inches (127 cm), 4K resolution with LED technology and smart functions. The TV is another one from the company that stands out for its built-in technology, which uses artificial intelligence elements to improve image quality. It comes with Google Assistant and Alexa, which can be activated with voice command.
32″ LG LED TV
Price: BRL 1,619.99* for BRL 1,299*
For those looking for a simple TV with HD resolution and compact, this 32-inch (81 cm) model from LG should please. It is a television that does not have an internet connection or smart functions. It’s ideal for those who just want to plug in an antenna and watch their favorite channels without major complications. In addition to A/V connections, it comes with two HDMI and one USB inputs.
Smart TV LED 24″ LG
Price: from BRL 1,099 to BRL 999*
LG’s compact 24-inch (60 cm) TV can work both for watching TV and as a computer screen, as it also serves as a monitor. The highlight of this model is that it is a device with smart functions, which allows you to connect it to the internet and access applications directly on your TV or monitor.
Smart TV LED 24″ Philco
Price: from BRL 1,199 to BRL 1,002.54*
If you are looking for a compact, simple TV model at a more attractive price, your choice could also be this 24-inch (60 cm) Philco LED TV. The small TV also has smart functions, although the operating system is a bit dated. In any case, it should serve consumers who are less demanding in terms of resources, but who are looking for prices considered to be lower to buy a TV.
We compared
In the first edition of Tilt Lab Day, we tested four 4K smart TVs: one from LG, one from Philco, one from Samsung and one from Toshiba. They had different prices and features, but LG’s model won out as the best. Toshiba’s took it in the best value for money category.
Check out how each device did in each item and ask your questions in the live below:
*Prices and list were checked on November 23, 2021 to update this article. They may vary over time.