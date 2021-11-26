Smart TVs, 4K or simpler have a discount

It’s no use denying it, very high resolution televisions shine in the eyes of consumers who enjoy technology and don’t do without a good movie, series or a round of gaming on the latest generation video game consoles. The models that draw the most attention are those above 40 inches (101.6 cm), with intelligent functions (smart), voice command and a high definition screen, such as 4K TVs.

In November, on account of Black Friday, it is common for prices to fall with promotions on websites and department stores. Many are already selling electronics at a discount. So it might be a great time for you to invest in a new one. If you’re looking at the market, take into account what each model offers and if it suits your needs.

We have selected below televisions that are already at a reduced price. They have varied configurations and functionality and can satisfy those looking for more features or those looking for a simple (generally cheaper) TV.

Check out the list:

Smart TV 4K UHD 55″ LG

Price: from BRL 2,975.99 for BRL 2,599*