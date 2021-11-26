Smartphone is the most searched product on Google to buy

Google data collected at 6:00 am today shows that Brazilian consumers are taking advantage of Black Friday discounts to buy smartphones. The term was in third place yesterday at 6pm and, with the turn of the day, it quickly grew to the most sought after.

From yesterday to today, the household appliances, such as coffee makers, blenders and irons, replaced the term beauty and health in the platform’s research. Yesterday at 6 pm, the ranking had fashion in first place and furniture in second, followed by smartphones, appliances and, finally, beauty and health.

See today’s complete top 5:

smartphone Fashion Home appliances Furniture small kitchen appliances

Buscapé purchasing company information and obtained first-hand by Tilt point out that the preferred model of Brazilians is the iPhone 11. Apple’s cell phone had the highest number of searches on the platform last week before Black Friday.

Rising Terms

Google also released the rising terms, which are the products with the highest growth in purchase intent between 8 am and 10 am, compared to the previous two hours.

Check out what they are and the comparative growth: