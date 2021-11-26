Son of LeBron James would have been the reason for the expulsion of fans in Indiana

nba_filho_de_lebron_james_teria_sido_sido_the_reason_of_the_expulsion_of_the_fans_in_indiana

LeBron James had his reasons.

LeBron explained Thursday why he asked that two Pacers fans be kicked out of the arena during the extension of the Lakers’ 126-116 victory in Indiana.

“Nothing is uncomfortable for me,” said LeBron, “but there’s a difference between rooting for your team or booing your opponents or things of that nature, not wanting your opponents to succeed, and then there are times when you step out of line with gestures and words that shouldn’t be tolerated in our game. From anyone. Things I would never say to a fan, and a fan should never say to a player.”

Reports after the fact surfaced alleging that the comments made by the fan were directed at LeBron’s son, Bronny James.

On Twitter, a fan who was in the game and close to the fray said the woman said: “I hope Bronny dies in a car accident”, while the man beside him made chicken sounds towards the player.

According to the fans who were watching the match, the gym’s security guards asked them to calm down a few times, but they wouldn’t have fixed the situation.

