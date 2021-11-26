Spectacular Roman mosaic uncovered in rural England

Archaeologists have discovered the first Roman mosaic of a unique type in the UK. This Thursday (25/11), the Roman mosaic and the complex of villa The surrounding area has been protected as a listed monument by Historic England (the British government body that protects the historic environment of the United Kingdom). The decision follows archaeological work carried out by a team from the University of Leicester Archaeological Service (Ulas), working in partnership with Historic England and in liaison with Rutland County Council.

The initial discovery of the mosaic was made during the lockdown 2020 by Jim Irvine, son of landowner Brian Naylor. He contacted the Leicestershire County Council archaeological team, heritage advisors to the local authority. Given the exceptional nature of the find, Historic England was able to obtain funding for urgent archaeological investigations of the site from Ulas in August 2020. Further excavations involving staff and students at the University of Leicester’s School of Archeology and Ancient History further examined the site in September 2021. The remains of the mosaic measure 11 meters by almost 7 meters and depict part of the story of the Greek hero Achilles.

The artwork forms the basis of what is thought to be a great dining or entertainment area. Mosaics were used in a variety of public and private buildings throughout the Roman Empire and often featured famous figures from history and mythology. However, the Rutland mosaic is unique in the UK in that it features Achilles and his battle with Hector at the end of the Trojan War and is one of the few examples across Europe.

rich resident

The room is part of a large building in the villa occupied in the late Roman period, between the 3rd and 4th centuries AD villa it is also surrounded by a number of other buildings and features revealed by a geophysical survey and archaeological survey, including what appear to be barns with corridors, circular structures and a possible toilet, all within a series of boundary ditches. It is likely that the complex was occupied by a wealthy individual with knowledge of classical literature.

Fire damage and mosaic breaks suggest that the site was later reused and reused. Other evidence found includes the discovery of human remains in the rubble that covers the mosaic. These remains are believed to have been buried after the building was no longer occupied. Although their exact age is currently unknown, they are later than the mosaic, but placed in a relationship to the construction of the villa, suggesting a very late Roman period or early Middle Ages date for the reuse of this structure. The discovery gives an idea of ​​how the site might have been used during this relatively poorly understood post-Roman period.

Evidence retrieved from the site will be analyzed by Ulas at his base at the University of Leicester and by experts from Historic England and across the UK, including David Neal, the country’s leading mosaic research expert.

Protection as a listed monument recognizes the exceptional national importance of this site. It ensures that these remains are legally protected and helps fight unauthorized work or illegal activities such as illegal metal detection. The site has been scrutinized and recorded as part of recent investigations and has now been reground to protect it for future generations.

new excavations

the complex of villa was found within an arable field where shallow archaeological remains have been disturbed by plowing and other activities. Historic England is working with the landowner to support the reversion of these fields to sustainable use of native grassland and pastures.

In collaboration with the University of Leicester and other interested parties, Historic England is planning new excavations at the site for 2022. Discussions are ongoing with Rutland County Council to explore the opportunity for an off-site exhibition and interpretation of the complex. gives villa and their findings. The form and scope of this work will be informed by the proposed future excavations.

The site is on private land and is not accessible to the public.

John Thomas, deputy director of Ulas and project manager at the excavations, said: “This is certainly the most exciting discovery of Roman mosaic in the UK in the last century. It gives us new perspectives on people’s attitudes at the time, their links to classical literature, and it also tells us a lot about the person who commissioned this piece. It’s someone with a knowledge of the classics, who had the money to commission a play with so much detail, and it’s the first representation of these stories we’ve ever encountered in Britain.

good preservation

“The fact that we have the broader context of the surrounding complex is also extremely significant, because the previous excavations in villas Romans could only capture partial images of settlements like these, but this appears to be a very well preserved example of a villa in your totality.”

Jim Irvine, who initially discovered the remains, said: “A walk through the fields with the family turned out to be an incredible discovery. Finding some unusual pottery among wheat piqued my interest and led to further research. Later, looking at the satellite images, I found a very sharp crop mark, as if someone had drawn on my computer screen with a piece of chalk! This really was the ‘wow’ moment and the beginning of the story. (…) This archaeological discovery took up most of my free time last year. (…) Yes, it kept me very busy and it was a fascinating journey. Last year it was an absolute thrill to have been involved and working with the archaeologists and students on site, and I can only imagine what will be discovered next!”

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: “It is remarkable to have discovered such a rare mosaic of this size, as well as a villa surrounding. Discoveries like this are very important in helping us to reconstruct our common history. By protecting this site, we can continue to learn from it and hope to see what future digs can teach us about the people who lived there more than 1,500 years ago.”

