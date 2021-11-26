Sport receives supporters in open training, and coach wins Paraguay flag as a gift | sport

Ilha do Retiro returned to public reception this Friday, after nearly two years of pandemic. At the request of coach Gustavo Florentín, the stadium gates were opened for Sport’s last training session before the match against São Paulo (which will take place at 9:30 pm this Saturday). About 100 people were present in the central stands, singing throughout the movement.

CLICK HERE to see more Sport news

Sport hasn’t scored a goal at Morumbi for 14 years and needs an unprecedented victory against São Paulo

Despite the pressured moment in the championship, with the team in penultimate place in the table, Gustavo Florentín says that the request was made due to a work philosophy. The coach himself even interacted with the crowd in front of the stands. He approached the bars and received a Paraguayan flag (country where he was born) as a gift.

– I believe that players and fans must have a unit. We consider him one more player. So you have to have this monitoring also in training, so that you can see how players sacrifice themselves, not just for the moment we are going through. If there was no protocol or pandemic, we would have press and fans with access in two to three days a week, for those who can see the training – says the coach.

Everton Felipe finds himself at Sport after almost stopping his career due to depression: “It was the last card”

1 of 3 Gustavo Florentín and coaching staff receive Paraguay’s flag in open training — Photo: Lindainês Santos / Sport Club do Recife Gustavo Florentín and coaching staff receive Paraguay’s flag in open training — Photo: Lindainês Santos / Sport Club do Recife

Sport arranges renewal with coach Gustavo Florentín until the end of 2022

The last meeting with the fans in Ilha do Retiro was still in March 2020, when Sport faced Santa Cruz, in the group stage of the Copa do Nordeste.

The Rubro-negro only received a stadium audience in September, after nearly two years of pandemic, but the team has been sending the matches at Arena de Pernambuco (due to renovations at Ilha do Retiro).

With high risk of falling, Sport tries to recover defense to seek the improbable in Serie A

Now, however, Gustavo Florentín’s expectation is that training receptions can become part of the club’s routine.

– I really like that the crowd is represented in training. I always said that I wanted to have that possibility. It couldn’t be done, but now that we’re licensed, it’s going to be continuous whenever we’re allowed to.

CLICK HERE to see more Sport news

2 of 3 Sport’s open training session on Ilha do Retiro, before facing São Paulo — Photo: Camila Alves Sport’s open training session on Ilha do Retiro, before facing São Paulo — Photo: Camila Alves