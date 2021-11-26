STF again postpones the judgment of the FGTS Review

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) decided once again to postpone the judgment regarding the FGTS Review. For those who still don’t know, the action concerns a change in the monthly correction of the fund, as the Referential Rate (TR) used for this does not follow inflation, thus harming workers with a linked account.

The fund’s review is something awaited by many workers, considering that the estimated amount to be released has already reached the mark of R$ 300 billion. Therefore, the action can bring up to R$ 10 thousand in return for workers, however, this varies according to the balance in the account and the time in which the citizen deposits in the FGTS.

Review Intuition

The idea of ​​the fund’s review action is to change the fund’s monetary correction model. This is because the Referential Rate used as a basis is not at all advantageous, since it has been zeroed for years, so that inflation practically “swallows” the money deposited in the worker’s account linked to the FGTS.

Given this, the great expectation of workers is that the TR be replaced by the National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) whose objective is to measure the impact of inflation on the price of products and services in the market. In this way, applying, in theory, a fair correction to the fund’s values.

Who can request the review

Generally speaking, anyone who worked with a formal contract at some point after 1999 can request a review. It should be noted that action can benefit even those who have already redeemed the full amount or part of the balance present in the FGTS.

However, it is noteworthy that the action is more likely to be more advantageous for workers who stayed or are for long periods in the same job. In the case of people who have interspersed a lot between works, the review may not be worth it.

In any case, it is recommended that you seek assistance from a lawyer who will be able to more effectively assess this issue with you.