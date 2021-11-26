Sthe Matos goes up and makes a cheeky sing in Dynho Alves: “Gostos”

Committed, Sthe Matos and Dynho Alves starred in another moment of approximation and exchange of warm praise

This Thursday (25th), in The Farm 13, Sthe Matos did not resist when faced with Dynho Alves shirtless and tore up praise for the good form of the pawn.

Without fear, the influencer went up and made a cheeky pickup line to her partner in the external area of ​​the headquarters.

“I think Dynho is hot, see“, she snapped, laughing.

Surprised, the funkeiro was speechless for the unexpected compliment: “Look“. And the friend completed: “The ideas“.

The moment comes right amidst the uproar caused on social networks due to the closeness of the two. For being compromised, pedestrians have been accused of infidelity by exchanging caresses during confinement.

FEAR

Last Sunday (21st), Sthe Matos showed insecurity regarding his engagement with Victor Igoh after your attitudes in The Farm 13.

while talking to MC GUI, the girl highlighted the longing she feels for her fiance and for her son, Apollo. At the same time, the funkeiro considered the possibility that the boy would attend the final with the heir to honor the bride.

However, the influencer was a little worried when she thought of the worst-case scenario – as a possible separation: “If he doesn’t come, something happened. I’m going to be like: ‘Oh my god, why didn’t he come? What happened?’“.