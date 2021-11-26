Sthe’s team denies talking about the pawn

After the repercussion of the praise of Sthefane Matos on Dynho Alves, the team of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) gave the lie to his speech. Yesterday, during a chat with Rico Melquiades, the influencer called the dancer “hot”.

“I think Dynho is hot, see,” Sthe said, chuckling. “Look,” reacted the dancer. “The ideas,” continued the piece, laughing. MC Gui and Rico Melquiades, who participated in the chat, also laughed.

The Farm 2021: Sthe’s team denies the peon’s talk about Dynho Alves Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Today, the peoa’s team released a video on the tool stories from Instagram showing that she just repeated Rico’s lines. “Did you hear what he said?” it says Sthe for MC Gui. “No”, replies the funkeiro. “Don’t want to hear it,” said the influencer with laughter. “Speak”, asks the funkeiro.

“‘I think Dynho is tasty, see’. Look at the ideas, from the chupas. Look,” said the girl. Rico, then, shoots: “But it is! And you don’t even train, right Dynho?”

The remainder of the dialogue was not publicized.

A Farm 2021: Sthefane Matos praises Dynho Alves’ body Image: Playback/PlayPlus

In recent weeks, Sthe Matos has been under attack for his relationship with Dynho Alves.

The dancer’s ex-wife, Mirella, has already filed for divorce, saying her ex-husband’s relationship with Sthefane is disrespectful. The singer even went to Twitter to ask her fans to vote for Dynho to be on the rural reality show, if he went to this week’s farm, saying that the departure of the pawn would hinder her, as he has many things to do.

The influencer’s fiance, Victor Igoh, appeared without an alliance after Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos talked at the tenth party about living a trisal with Mirella.

Both Mirella and Igoh commented on Dynho and Sthefane’s trisal talk. The singer commented: “Weren’t they defending saying it was friendship?” while Victor replied: “lol”.

Earlier this month, Sthe’s fiance went public to say that the girl had behaviors that displeased him, but stressed that he would not criticize his partner’s position on social media.