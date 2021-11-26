SUS pharmacy works until 6 pm this Friday in Cachoeira – TV Cachoeira





Internet was re-established and health secretary, Marcelo Figueiró, determined the extension of the opening hours.

By Daniel Nunes 11/26/2021 – 14:25

With the resumption of part of the Municipal Health Department’s internet service, around 11:45 am this Friday (26th), the holder of the portfolio, Marcelo Figueiró, determined that the basic pharmacy of the Unified Health System (SUS) extend the opening hours until 18:00. Until then, only the headquarters of the secretariat had the repair carried out, with the expectation that the units will have the service gradually restored throughout the afternoon.

To compensate the population, as the dispensing of medicines had been interrupted due to lack of access to stocks, the so-called pharmacy in the municipality will work until later this Friday.

Already the specialist, the well-known State pharmacy, is not operating today, a usual practice of the State Department of Health (SES), which every last Friday of the month closes its units for general counting of stocks.

