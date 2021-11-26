Sylvinho explains Luan’s title against Cear and talks about the physical part of the athletes

Before the ball rolled to Corinthians and Ceará, Sylvinho surprised fans with the choice of Luan as a starter. After the final whistle and with the defeat decreed, the coach explained this change in the initial list.

“Part of Willian, who is an athlete who is little by little returning to training and games, we are evaluating each game. We are going to the last game of three to four days. There was no sign of a game start and we talked with each athlete and, for many of them, we have 27, 28 without signaling this. We will assess in the next few days whether he is able to start a game. We will, of course, listen to the athlete”, explained the commander at a press conference.

Timão’s shirt number 7 came 89 days after the last confrontation he started on the field. On the occasion, the team from Alvinegro faced Grêmio and staged their last victory away from home, so far. At Arena Castelão, the attacking midfielder went to the entrance of Renato Augusto, at 12 minutes of the second stage. At the same time, Willian took the place of Du Queiroz.

“Renato is coming from 13, 14 games in a row, he showed great fatigue, the recovery was not complete. He signaled a difficult situation of fatigue without being able to start the game, playing 30 minutes is another thing. Luan, on the other hand, is an athlete who has been training well, who was waiting for an opportunity, and the moment was for Luan. He is an athlete who is, participated and, in Renato’s absence, we were clear that it was time for Luan to play“, concluded the Corinthians coach.

In the Brasileirão dispute, Luan wore the alvinegra shirt on 17 occasions, six of which as a starter. In retrospect, he participated in five wins, seven draws and seven defeats, totaling an achievement of 39.22%.

See more at: Luan, Sylvinho, Campeonato Brasileiro, Luan, Sylvinho and Campeonato Brasileiro.