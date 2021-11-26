tablets and Kindles have discounts of up to 30%

For those who like to read but don’t have as much space to store books, using a digital reader can make a difference like that. Products like the Kindle, which was launched in Brazil in 2012, have been evolving a lot. Amazon’s latest models — 5th generation Paperwhite and Signature Edition — have recently arrived here.

Depending on the brand, the experience with the device can be quite pleasant: from the experience imitating paper, touching the screen, lighting to read anywhere and anytime, and with lots of memory to download books, magazines and documents. Another advantage is the compact format and light weight, allowing the reader to be carried in a purse, backpack or suitcase.

Tablets, in turn, in addition to enabling the reading of books, can also be used for a range of activities: watching movies and series, playing games and surfing the internet.

Prices for the two devices vary widely. Therefore, it is interesting to evaluate promotions when they appear. With Black Friday 2021, scheduled for Friday (26), some products can already be purchased at a discount. We select devices with up to 30% reduction in price.

Kindle 10th generation

Price: from BRL 399 to BRL 303.05* (24%)

Image: Amazon

Kindle 10th generation has a screen. 6 inches (15.2 cm), anti-reflective and with 167 ppi. The acronym in English represents the number of pixels per inch. The higher the number, the higher the quality of what you see. Among Amazon readers, this is the one with the lowest ppi. The device has built-in lighting with 4 LEDs and long battery life, according to the manufacturer, and can be used for up to six weeks without recharging. It is not waterproof and has 8GB of storage.

Tablet Twist Tab Kids – Positive

Price: from BRL 349 to BRL 296.10* (15% discount)

Image: Reproduction/Amazon

The tablet is suitable for use by children and comes with an orange rubber cover to prevent slips and accidents. The screen is 7 inches (17.7 cm). The device has 1GB of RAM memory, 32GB of storage, wifi and operating system Android 8 Oreo, released in 2017. Comes with a 2 MP front camera and processor Qwoad-core 1.5 Hz, which allows you to use multiple applications at the same time without degrading performance, according to the company.

Tablet M7 – Multilaser

Price: from BRL 486.39 for BRL 339* (30% discount)

Image: Reproduction/Amazon

The tablet has 32GB of internal storage, but this configuration can be expanded to 64GB by inserting a microSD card, not included with the product. Comes with 1GB of RAM memory, processor quad core 1.5 GHz (with four cores. The trend is that the higher the number on the processor, the better) and operating system Android 11 (go Edition), launched in September 2020. It has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and the screen is LCD, 7 inches (17.7 cm) and 1024 x 600 resolution pixels.

Kindle paperwhite 8GB waterproof

Price: from BRL 499 to BRL 379.05* (24%)

Image: Reproduction/Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite is available at a discount in 8GB and 32GB versions. The difference between them is just the storage capacity. The screen is from 6 inches (15.2 cm), anti-reflective and 300 ppi. Recessed lighting has 5 LEDs. sAccording to the manufacturer, the reader is classified as waterproof, in the IPX8 waterproof category. This means that it will have no damage if it accidentally comes into contact with fresh water for up to 60 minutes at a depth of 2 meters. In salt water, the limit is up to 3 minutes, at a depth of 0.25 meters.

Kindle paperwhite 32GB waterproof

Price: from BRL 649 to BRL 521.55* (19.6% discount)

Image: Reproduction/Amazon

The difference in this version of Kindle Paperwhite is the amount of documents, magazines and books, for example, that can be stored and read. With 32 GB memory, it has the same technical configurations as the model with 8 GB of memory. So it’s waterproof, it has a screen. 6 inches (15.2 cm) anti-reflective and 300 ppi. Recessed lighting has 5 LEDs.

Do you like to read virtually? Then subscribe to Kindle Unlimited, Amazon’s service that brings together more than one million e-books. It’s free for the first month and costs R$19.90 after the promotion.

*Prices and list were checked on November 24, 2021 to update this article. They may vary over time.

UOL may receive a portion of sales through the recommended links in this content. Store prices and offers do not influence editorial choice criteria.