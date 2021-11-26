‘Thanks Joe Biden’: US President sends Bitcoin crashing and sells out cryptocurrencies that can build a new generation of millionaires; understand

Apparently, the cryptocurrency market also got into a “sexta-feira Negra”. While two weeks ago the Bitcoin (BTC) reached its historical maximum of US$ 68,789.63, this Friday (26) the currency operates in a fall, at the level of US$ 54 thousand, according to the Coin Market Cap portal.

For you to have an idea, this represents a +21% settlement in relation to the currency’s maximum. But why is the world’s leading cryptocurrency falling so much after staying for nearly two months above $60,000?

Let’s do it by steps: since October, Bitcoin had been in a strong bullish movement. According to analysts at empiricus, one of the largest independent analysis houses in Brazil, this situation took place through the announcement, creation and negotiation of the first Bitcoin ETF in the United States (BITO), allied to inflation concerns. “This encouraged large institutional investors to expose themselves to crypto, especially bitcoin”, explains Empiricus in a report.

Nonetheless… Joe Biden, US president, announced a trillion-dollar infrastructure plan in the country. And in this $1 trillion package, about $550 billion should come from cryptoactive taxation, according to the document.

Obviously, this displeased the market. Let’s face it, no one reacts well to the news that they will pay more tax.

But it was not just that: the market now fears the new variant of Covid-19, named “B.1.1.529” and identified by scientists in South Africa.

This whole story ended with the fall over 21% of the Bitcoin we’ve been seeing in the last few days…

Performance table of the 10 largest cryptoactives in the market referring to 11/26, around 10AM – Source: Coin Market Cap

Is the Bitcoin crash bad news?

Quite the opposite. According to experts, this could be a purchase opportunity of cryptoactives for a highly discounted price (thanks Joe Biden). It’s the famous saying, which applies to both the stock market and crypto:

“Buy to the sound of the cannons and sell to the sound of the violins”.

While many despair at the drop, experts and savvy investors are confident it won’t change the growth outlook for Bitcoin and other cryptos. long-term.

Some of them even take advantage of the timing to buy cheaper cryptoactives and thus have a chance to profit more from the appreciation. See just the example of the third largest investor and holder of BTC in the world (known in this market as “whale”):

Source: Live Coins

‘Everything is bullish, given a reasonable lead time’: buy in the fall and increase your profit potential

I even insist on opening what was said in the exclusive report for Empiricus subscribers on the cryptocurrency market landscape:

“Regardless of whether new information is good or bad, we always come to the conclusion that everything points to a great appreciation from the market – everything is bullish, given a reasonable period”.

In the financial market, the expression “bullish” characterizes price appreciation. In other words, the fact is that the crypto market is extremely volatile and sensitive to the news disseminated. So, it is normal that there are falls depending on the headlines in the newspapers. Want proof?

You may recall that the Chinese ban on Bitcoin has massacred the price of the currency this year. From US$ 64 thousand, the BTC went to US$ 30 thousand…

The period inside the red box highlights the months when the price of Bitcoin skated in the US$30,000 range – Source: Coin Market Cap (Accessed 11/24/21)

Still, four months later, the coin managed to renew its historic maxim.

And whoever bought it in the fall could see their investment yield more than 50% upon discharge. This is the magic of buy low and sell high.

At any moment, the ‘black friday’ of cryptocurrencies could end

If I were you, I would be quick to take advantage of this promotion. As I told you, the cryptocurrency market is extremely volatile. Bitcoin falls and rises in value every second.

It could be that it lowers more and gets even more discounted in the coming days. Or the opposite: the price of the currency can go up and go back to US$ 60 thousand…

Anyway, according to Empiricus analysts, if you invest in the long term, the expectation is that profit. They aim for the BTC to reach the new high of $100 thousand next year. So, the cheaper you buy the asset, the more you can make a profit.

And I bring you other good news. As I said above, when bitcoin drops, it is normal for other crypts to drop with it. And that’s where the opportunity. The biggest chances of profit, according to the analysis team at Empiricus, are not in bitcoin. but yes in cryptos off the radar, of alternative segments to cryptocurrencies.

I want to tell you more about this:

The biggest profit opportunities are not Bitcoin, but alternative cryptos; understand

Anyone who thinks that the only and best way to make money in the cryptomarket is to invest in Bitcoin is wrong. I will make an analogy here.

Let’s look at the Valley (VALE3): a large, structured, billion-dollar company with a high degree of relevance on the Stock Exchange. When Vale falls, the stock market feels and generally several smaller shares fall “by table”. Now look: Vale still has a lot to grow, and whoever invests in it can profit.

But if we compare Vale with a small cap, that is, a small company, with a lower market value but with high growth potential, as Magalu was 10 years ago… The chances of small caps growing, multiplying and having a exponential valuation it’s much bigger.

In the case of the crypto universe, making this very simplistic analogy, Bitcoin is like a blue chip like Vale. It still has a lot to grow in the long term… However, the expected valuations of less capitalized cryptoactives, but with high growth potential, are explosive – and surpass that of large cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, according to the analysis team at Empiricus .

A recent example:

AXS: over 27,000% valuation in just 10 months

In January 2021, Empiricus’ crypto department indicated the purchase of the cryptocurrency AXS for those who follow your work.

This crypto comes from the game axie infinity, which uses blockchain technology for its operation.

You know what happened? The game boomed and its asset exploded months later. Be yourself:

AXS digital asset valuation – Source: Coin Market Cap, accessed on 11/12/2021

The cryptoactive went from pennies to be quoted at more than US$ 150. This is a multiplication of more than 29,000%, transforming each:

BRL 100 in BRL 29,000;

R$1,000 in R$291,000; and

R$5,000 in more than R$1,455,000.

A value that many would take a lifetime to get in the account… In just 10 months.

That’s another advantage of investing in smaller cryptos. With less money, you can buy a larger share of the asset and achieve greater exposure to the potential return.

And it is because of this asymmetry between cost and return that Empiricus is committed to setting up a wallet with the most promising off-the-radar cryptoactives, which can deliver an expressive return in the short term (learn more information here). Who runs this wallet is the crypto specialist Vinicius Bazan, and your perspective is at least 200 times upside.

And which crypts are these?

Of the numerous existing cryptocurrencies, Empiricus found the biggest opportunity in the market to seek money: the expected multiplication is 200 times

I can tell you that they are part of one of the fastest growing cryptoactive classes on the market. I mean decentralized finance, or defi.

Do you know what this is?

The acronym in English “DeFi” refers to decentralized finance, which were created to replace traditional financial transactions as we are used to seeing them.

In this modality, loans, transfers, payments and all other banking services can be carried out without the intervention of third parties, through blockchain platforms such as Ethereum.

And don’t think that this is a business that is far from reality. Even some of the most influential billionaires are already betting on this new technology, like Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, and the entrepreneur and star of Shark Tank, mark cuban:

“Don’t challenge DeFi” Elon Musk Tweet

Image: Easy Crypt

The president of the Brazilian Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, recognizes that as the most promising technology than bitcoin itself, it can revolutionize the global financial system as we know it:

Image: CoinTelegraph

And just to give you an idea, Nasdaq (one of the most imposing American stock exchanges in the world) is referring to cryptocurrencies linked to DeFI as “the next bitcoin”.

It does not stop there:

Data also show that DeFi is a trend for the future

THE opportunity that Vinícius Bazan and his team at Empiricus found goes to the meeting with what is most promising in the crypto market.

According to a study by Binance Research, the growth of this technology was 2,300% last year, totaling one million users. In addition, the amount invested in this modality went from US$ 697 million at the end of 2019 to US$ 16 billion in 2020. Today, this number is already over US$ 50 billion.

DeFi class assets also had the highest market valuations in the period between January and November this year. Look:

Main valuations of DeFi cryptocurrencies in the period between January and November of this year. Image: Empiricus Reproduction

Of course, past returns are no guarantee of future returns. But so far, the data shows that this market is hot, and we can’t deny that several DeFi cryptoactives have already made new millionaires. This is a fact.

But don’t be upset if you missed that tram. Empiricus’ cryptocurrency studies indicate that there is still opportunities to get your first million with a small investment, something like R$ 5 thousand…

Against numbers, there are no arguments.

And for that reason, Empiricus endeavored to study the DeFi market and found the best assets to indicate to your followers.

They operate in the field of decentralized finance and have a lower market value than Bitcoin. But its recovery potential… It’s huge. All will be on an exclusive list present in the series Exponential Coins, which has already delivered more than 4,000% profit to those who follow the recommendations from the beginning.

And as I said here, the analysis team sees a projection of more than 200 times of multiplication for the recommended cryptoactives in this list.

Do you know what this is? A little over 19,900% appreciation.

It’s transforming 5 thousand into 1 million reais.

Money that many spend their entire lives working hard to get and end up earning not even half of it…

Precisely for this reason Empiricus will open the first recommendation in the list to anyone who attends the free online event which they will do on November 29th, exceptionally to explain a little more of DeFi’s potential.

For you to know the recommendation name, just sign up and participate in the event on the 29th. And if you think this is a broken promise, just check it out for yourself.

I invite you below if you want to participate in the event and get to know one of the most promising cryptos in the DeFi universe: