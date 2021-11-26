Thanksgiving: Learn about the Major Holidays in the USA

In Brazil, Black Friday has already gained popularity among the population. The sales are winning the Brazilian market, but few people know of its origin. the date succeeds Thanksgiving Day, the main holiday in the United States.

On the day, which this year is celebrated on November 25, American families get together, make a feast with typical foods of the date and celebrate the end of the year. For some, the date is more important than Christmas.

To learn more about this holiday that is unfamiliar to Brazilians, take the quiz below:

Thanksgiving: What do you know about America’s most important holiday? Thanksgiving, or “Thanksgiving” as Americans call it, has many traditions. Do you know them? When is Thanksgiving? Thanksgiving is associated with the Christian religion. True or false? Brazil already had Thanksgiving Day marked on the national calendar. True or false? After all, what celebrates Thanksgiving originally? Who was the president who made Thanksgiving a national holiday in the United States? What is the main dish made by families for Thanksgiving dinner? During Thanksgiving week, the president of the United States ‘forgives’ a turkey, releasing it from the pot. True or false? What sport traditionally has matches on Thanksgiving Day? Don’t know much about the holiday All good! Thanksgiving Day is not part of the Brazilian tradition, but you can find out more about the date on the website. CNN the biggest fan Apparently, you like to celebrate Thanksgiving Day as Americans do: with plenty and fun.