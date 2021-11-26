The body found after a plane crash at sea belongs to a pilot from Corumba – Cidades

Victim’s body was found 10 miles off the coast. (Photo: Reproduction/Facebook)

The body found at sea this afternoon (25) after the crash of a twin-engine plane, between Ubatuba (SP) and Paraty (RJ), belongs to the Corumba-based pilot Gustavo Carneiro. The victim’s body was 10 miles off the coast, close to where some of the plane’s wreckage was. Leila Reis Calçado, Gustavo’s mother, lives in Corumbá and is on her way to São Paulo.

The co-pilot and owner of the plane, José Porfírio de Brito Júnior, 20, and the crew, Sergio Alves Dias Filho, are still missing. Sérgio is a businessman and owns an armored car store in Rio de Janeiro.

Plane wreckage found offshore. (Photo: Straight from the Streets)

The searches were ended tonight, due to weather conditions, but should be resumed this Friday morning (26), according to Jornal da Band.

Travel – The flight departed at 19:30 (MS) on Wednesday (24) from Campinas to Jacarepaguá Airport, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

The suspicion is that the plane had a problem with one of the engines and the pilot attempted a forced landing, without success. Despite being in regular condition, the aircraft was not authorized to take an air taxi, even according to Jornal da Band.

The Brazilian Air Force began the search for the aircraft at 4:15 am today with an H-36 Caracal helicopter from the 3rd/8th GAV.

Night vision goggles were used to enable the searches. The wreckage of the missing aircraft was located at 6:35 am.