The comedian’s mother and widower share their children’s education

Paulo Gustavo’s mother, Déa Lúcia, and his widower, Thales Bretas, are sharing the creation of Romeu and Gael, 2 years old, the actor’s children with the dermatologist. Paulo died on May 4 of this year, after having complications from covid-19.

Thales Bretas said in conversation with “Who”, who keeps her husband alive for the children so that they grow up knowing everything their father accomplished in life.

“All of Paulo’s works are eternal and the love for her is within us. I want the boys [filhos] grow up aware of all this. I always show them things. My plan is to show my children how proud we are of Paulo. He is important for Brazil, for the history of the gay movement, and he will always be important,” he said.

The doctor also said that, despite the loss of Paulo Gustavo, the children are “in the best phase”.

“They are talking a lot now, really talkative. The boys are learning to communicate, more and more, interacting with everyone. It’s very good to follow this phase of them,” he celebrated.

Déa Lúcia, in turn, agrees with her son-in-law: “Every day, it’s something new. Tuesday is the day they go to my house. It’s going to be something new for Grandma in the wheelchair. They’ll want to push me , it’s going to be a fight. But we teach them to wait their turn and they learn. They’re both very polite,” she guaranteed.

Déa recently had a domestic accident and is having to ride in a wheelchair: “Fat, 74 years old, in a hurry to solve the wind, I pulled the door to the area into the kitchen with all my strength and the doorknob came out in my hand. I came picking up chips. I tried to hold onto the sink, turned around and hit my knee. I went to the hospital. The knee is huge, but there was no fracture. It’s very swollen, I have arthrosis. I had to immobilize it, but I said: ‘Nothing he’s going to stop me, I’m going to Niterói. In a wheelchair, but I’m going,'” she said when talking about the event to unveil the statues in honor of her son.

The actor’s mother confessed that she would have liked to have taken her grandchildren to see the statues, however, she was afraid of the crowd on top of them.

“I even wanted them to go, but it’s a lot for two kids, a lot of turmoil. But I just have to thank Niterói and everyone involved in this honor.”

Déa also explained the reason for moving from Niterói, Rio de Janeiro, after the artist’s death: “I leave Niterói because I only have Juliana with a daughter now. She lives in Rio de Janeiro and works in television, cinema and it’s complicated because she comes home at dawn. Juliana has already overturned the car a few times and I’m terrified. Then I said: ‘Juliana, stay in Rio and I’m going to stay there with you and my grandchildren. They stay with me there. Now, I just want to be a grandmother,” she concluded.