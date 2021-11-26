Black Friday is one of the most anticipated events for those who like to save. The day that is specific to offers in all sectors ends up drawing a lot of attention.

But it’s not just deals that Black Friday offers no! There is also a growth in the number of “false price” scams. The term Black Fraud became popular due to irregular acts that companies performed to deceive and harm the buyer.

Companies sell a product with a promotional value but in the end it was not what the buyer had at the time of payment. So based on that, this article will show you which sites are safer to make purchases during the Black Friday period.

Keep reading our article and find out a lot more about what the most trusted sites to shop on Black Friday.

Where to shop on Black Friday safely?

The famous Red Friday at American stores refers to following the stripes the discounts that Black Friday asks for, so it is a safe place to make purchases, both online through the app, and in physical stores.

The Amazon store there is the famous Black week, where online shoppers can enjoy their discounts in various sectors of the site. For those who want to save money going after deals on electronics, furniture and appliances, Casasbahia is a great option! In addition to security, the offers do justice to the Black Friday week.

The Magazine Luiza is one of the most sought after stores when it comes to promotion, so when it comes to Black Friday it is safe to say that the company is concerned with delivering what it promised.

It is noteworthy that here we mention the main companies in the shopping market, it is always important to conduct research to find out about the origin of promotions so that you do not fall for scams.

How do I not fall into Black Fraud?

One of the main points to avoid falling into this fraudulent act that is Black Fraud, is always to check the shopping sites.

Do some research first on complaint sites about that particular store, read reviews from shoppers who have had experience with the store. Always check that in the store’s shopping cart, the value is the same as what was offered before making the payment.

PROCON’s website provides an annual list of more than 500 UNtrustworthy sites for online purchases, including during the Black Friday period.

So, now that you know what are the most reliable sites to buy on Black Friday, forward this article to that friend of yours who is also looking forward to black friday.

