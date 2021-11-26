The southern African variant is “the most worrying we’ve seen,” says UK health adviser

× Photo: pierre9x6/Pixabay

British health agency medical adviser Susan Hopkins told BBC radio this friday (26) that the new Southern African variant is “the most worrisome we’ve seen.”

to the program today, Hopkins said the R-value of variant B.1.1.529 is now 2 in Gauteng Province, South Africa, where Johannesburg is located. Any value of R above 1 means that the epidemic is accelerating. A value of 2 means that every 100 people infected transmit the disease to 200 people.

“What we’re seeing in South Africa is they were at a very, very low point, with a low number of cases detected per day, and in a period of less than two weeks they’ve more than doubled their epidemiological picture.” said Hopkins.

“[Os sul-africanos] they’re saying that their transmission rates, the R-value they now have in Gauteng close to where they first found the variant, is now 2, which is really high, and we haven’t seen transmission levels like that since the beginning of the pandemic. , because of all the mitigation and measures we’ve taken.”

