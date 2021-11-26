The stock market falls, and the dollar rises, fearing a new variant

The Stock Exchange fell more than 4%, and the commercial dollar rose this Friday (26), following pessimism in markets around the world, amid investor fears over the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus in Africa from the South, possibly resistant to vaccines.

Coming from three consecutive highs, the Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange, broke the trend, with a drop of 3.71% around 2 pm, recording 101,886.10 points. At the same time, the US currency rose 0.46%, sold at R$5.591.

Companies linked to tourism and travel Gol, CVC and Azul were the biggest falls in percentage of the index, while, in points, Vale made the biggest negative contribution. All shares traded in decline, except for Suzano (SUZB3) and Taesa (TAEE11).

Yesterday (25), the index appreciated by 1.16%, closing at 105,728.938 points, and the commercial dollar closed with a devaluation of 0.53%, at R$ 5.565.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Airlines and tourism companies have bigger falls

Shares by airlines Gol and Azul, as well as roles by tour operator CVC and aircraft manufacturer Embraer, were the ones that fell the most amid concerns about the new variant.

At 12:30 pm, Gol’s shares were down 14%, and Azul and CVC’s shares were down 13%.

US and European stock exchanges

Major US stock indices opened sharply lower, with travel, banking and commodities leading the losses.

See how the US rates were at around 2 pm:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -2.81%

S&P 500: -2.31%

Nasdaq: -2.18%

See how the main stock exchanges in Europe were at the same time:

Germany: -4.15%

France: -4.75%

England: -3.64%

Italy: -4.6%

Spain: -4.96%

Portugal: -2.43%

Asia stocks fall

China shares closed lower, with semiconductor and energy companies leading losses.

A series of local covid-19 cases in some parts of China has led the city of Shanghai to limit tourist activities and a nearby city to cut public transport services. This brought down tourism and consumer staples stocks by 1.8% and 0.8%, respectively.

See how Asian stock exchanges closed:

Japan: -2.53%

Hong Kong: -2.67%

China: -0.56%

CSI300 Index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen: -0.74%

South Korea: -1.47%

Taiwan: -1.61%

Singapore: -1.72%

Australia: -1.73%

Oil drops nearly 10%; gold rises