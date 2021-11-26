The stock market falls, and the dollar rises, fearing a new variant

The Stock Exchange fell more than 4%, and the commercial dollar rose this Friday (26), following pessimism in markets around the world, amid investor fears over the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus in Africa from the South, possibly resistant to vaccines.
Coming from three consecutive highs, the Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange, broke the trend, with a drop of 3.71% around 2 pm, recording 101,886.10 points. At the same time, the US currency rose 0.46%, sold at R$5.591.
Companies linked to tourism and travel Gol, CVC and Azul were the biggest falls in percentage of the index, while, in points, Vale made the biggest negative contribution. All shares traded in decline, except for Suzano (SUZB3) and Taesa (TAEE11).
Yesterday (25), the index appreciated by 1.16%, closing at 105,728.938 points, and the commercial dollar closed with a devaluation of 0.53%, at R$ 5.565.
The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.
Airlines and tourism companies have bigger falls
Shares by airlines Gol and Azul, as well as roles by tour operator CVC and aircraft manufacturer Embraer, were the ones that fell the most amid concerns about the new variant.
At 12:30 pm, Gol’s shares were down 14%, and Azul and CVC’s shares were down 13%.
US and European stock exchanges
Major US stock indices opened sharply lower, with travel, banking and commodities leading the losses.
See how the US rates were at around 2 pm:
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: -2.81%
- S&P 500: -2.31%
- Nasdaq: -2.18%
See how the main stock exchanges in Europe were at the same time:
- Germany: -4.15%
- France: -4.75%
- England: -3.64%
- Italy: -4.6%
- Spain: -4.96%
- Portugal: -2.43%
Asia stocks fall
China shares closed lower, with semiconductor and energy companies leading losses.
A series of local covid-19 cases in some parts of China has led the city of Shanghai to limit tourist activities and a nearby city to cut public transport services. This brought down tourism and consumer staples stocks by 1.8% and 0.8%, respectively.
See how Asian stock exchanges closed:
- Japan: -2.53%
- Hong Kong: -2.67%
- China: -0.56%
- CSI300 Index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen: -0.74%
- South Korea: -1.47%
- Taiwan: -1.61%
- Singapore: -1.72%
- Australia: -1.73%
Oil drops nearly 10%; gold rises
Other assets also registered a drop this Friday, contaminated by market pessimism. Oil, both Brent and WTI, in the United States, depreciated around 10%. Bitcoin dropped more than 6%.
Gold, on the other hand, registered gains. In times of market turmoil, investors often buy gold in search of safety.
New variant in South Africa
Little is known about the variant, first detected in South Africa, and later in Botswana and Hong Kong. But scientists say it has an unusual combination of mutations, and may be able to evade immune responses and be more transmissible.
According to the British Health Safety Agency, the variant — called the B.1.1.529 — has a protein spike which differs drastically from the original coronavirus on which the vaccines were based.
The WHO (World Health Organization) special envoy to combat covid-19, David Nabarro, said it is appropriate to be concerned about the spread of the new variant.
The UK has banned flights from South Africa and five neighboring countries.
Anvisa recommends travel restrictions
Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) published a technical note today recommending that the government adopt restriction measures for travelers and flights coming from six African countries, due to the identification of the new variant.
The countries mentioned by the agency are South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe.
As there are no direct flights from these countries to Brazil, Anvisa recommends restricting the entry of travelers from these areas through any other means of entry.
This content was generated by UOL’s automated news production system and revised by the newsroom before being published.
*With information from Reuters agency.