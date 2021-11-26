The use of cannabidiol to lose weight gains strength in Brazil

SAO PAULO – Recently, the number of patients with diabetes and chronic pain who came to the office of nutritionologist Marcia Tornavoi, in São Paulo, has increased with one characteristic in common: they were obese. The doctor then decided to prescribe cannabidiol as a complementary treatment. And it proved in practice a spectacular side effect already documented in several international studies: weight loss with the medicinal compound of cannabis.

The use of cannabidiol against obesity is associated with the so-called endocannabinoid system, which, discovered only about 20 years ago, is the main protagonist of this therapeutic perspective. It is a group of messenger molecules that act widely in the body in various tissues and organs, such as the nervous, skeletal, cardiorespiratory, adipose, hepatic, gastrointestinal, skin, excretory and reproductive systems, among others.

— When this system is out of control, it makes it difficult for others to act. Cannabidiol regulates it. When the metabolic system is in balance, it reduces appetite, satiety and the desire for sugary foods, for example. These are combined actions that cannabidiol ends up doing – says the nutrologist, also highlighting the action of the treatment against anxiety and hormonal issues.

It’s not just that. Cannabidiol acts on leptin, a hormone produced by fat cells, which controls appetite and satiety. Two main cannabinoid receptors are called CB1, mainly present in the brain and nervous system, and CB2, which are more in the immune system. In people with obesity, CB1 spreads throughout the body, especially in adipose tissue. Italian researchers at the Università degli Studi della Campania Luigi Vanvitell in Naples, Italy, conducted a study in which they indicate that cannabidiol could block these receptors, thereby controlling appetite.

Another line of research indicates that cannabidiol can convert white adipose tissue into brown, that is, muscles, improving metabolism and increasing energy expenditure, as shown in a study carried out by the Department of Biotechnology at Daegu University, in South Korea.

Most people (and many doctors) are still unaware that cannabis helps in the weight loss process. Thus, patients come with other types of illness, such as insomnia, anxiety, depression, hypertension and diabetes and have weight loss as a side effect.

“Cannabinoids also work in the system that controls everything else, helping to reduce other medications and everything goes back to a better axis,” says Tornavoi.

Physician Thais Perlingeiro, who is trained in endocrinology and cannabis medicine, uses cannabidiol as a complement to GLP 1 analogue drugs against obesity, the most modern weight-loss drug class. The result is the loss of about 10% in weight.

– The weight loss results are wonderful. Conventional medication causes nausea and cannabidiol combats nausea. The treatment is also improved because obesity has many factors involved, from anxiety, inflammation, insomnia… This multifactorial approach is important because you can’t put only one receptor on account – he says.

No studies have yet isolated a group of people with obesity and treated with cannabidiol versus a placebo group and compared the result. Neuroscientist and researcher at the Federal University of São Paulo, Renato Filev, explains that one of the obstacles that still exist for research with cannabidiol is trying to cross-reference information about the endocannabinoid system, which is personalized like a fingerprint, to the various molecules of cannabis.

— The same disease may need different profiles, different concentrations, different doses. It’s not like dipyrone that 500 mg cures headaches for 80% of people. There are nuances that make this strategy difficult. Therefore, currently the most important thing is that doctors are prepared to analyze each case and make an individual prescription – he says.

other uses

Cannabidiol is one of the more than 500 compounds found in cannabis and, without a doubt, the most interesting in science. Found in small volume in the stalk and leaf of the Cannabis herb, it is neither psychoactive nor toxic. It doesn’t cause addiction, it doesn’t alter the reasoning. The established and proven uses of medicinal cannabis are for epilepsy, chronic pain, nausea or vomiting caused by chemotherapy and spasms due to Parkinson’s and multiple sclerosis.

The other uses have a moderate, mild or inconclusive level of evidence, although many doctors and patients are certain of their effectiveness. Thus, there are studies around the world for a wide variety of illnesses such as Covid-19, OCD, depression, insomnia, anxiety, drug use disorders, burnout, autistic spectrum disorders, psychosis, Alzheimer, Parkinson, Post-Stress Disorders. Traumatic, endometriosis, metabolic disorders such as insulin resistance and glucose intolerance, in addition to obesity itself.

The neuroscientist says that some patients, with epilepsy, for example, are treated with cannabidiol but may need other cannabis molecules, such as THC. Thus, the doses are tested in practice and gradually increased in order to find the desired dose.

The discoveries of cannabidiol are recent and involve Brazilian scientists. In the early 1960s, Israeli biochemist Raphael Mechoulam isolated the chemical structure of the compound. Over a decade it was thought to be an inactive compound, with no specific action. In the 70s, a Brazilian group led by researcher Elisaldo Carlini (1930-2020) identified the antiepileptic effects.