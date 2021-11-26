× Photo: José Cruz/Agência Brasil

the president of the central bank, Roberto Campos Neto, he said a moment ago that has been carrying out studies on Brazilian savings is that “there is a will” to do changes in the remuneration of passbooks. However, he did not detail how this change would be or when it would be made.

Campos Neto’s statement was made during an online event with entrepreneurs in the real estate sector and answered a question from Joseph Meyer Nigri, an executive at Tecnisa. He questioned whether it would be possible to change the remuneration of the passbooks.

“We have been studying the subject of savings a lot. There is, of course, a willingness to make changes in savings. Savings have a lot of steering connections with a lot of things that make change quite traumatic. This change has to be phased in, very slow, because it can create a rupture in the sources of funding for some things”, he said.

According to Campos Neto, a change in the remuneration of savings must be made through a public consultation, listening to all agents involved in this market.

Since May 4, 2012, savings accounts have had two types of remuneration. Applications made up to May 3 of that year continued to yield 0.5% per month plus TR (Referential Rate, which is currently zero), that is, 6.17% per year.

The rule determines that every time the Selic falls below 8.5% per year, the yield will be 70% of the Selic plus TR.