Thinking about losing weight? See 10 common mistakes that hinder the process – 11/26/2021

Many people aspire to lose weight and cannot. This happens because of common mistakes among those who want to lose weight.

The first thing is usually to try a crash diet. That’s the all or nothing idea. Cutting out the things you love most for the greater good: losing weight. But it is important to emphasize that weight loss is a complex process that involves many issues, including pathological, genetic, environmental, behavioral. So it’s not as simple as it might sound.

To better understand what not to do, Live well consulted experts and separated the 10 most common mistakes that, instead of helping, hinder the weight loss process. Remembering that we are not talking about eating disorders —which require specific treatment, medication and medical monitoring—, but about everyday situations for those who want to lose weight but make mistakes in the method.

See the errors below

Image: iStock

1. Goal doesn’t really make sense to you

One of the most common mistakes is trying to lose weight for others. The idea of ​​pleasing the collective or being similar to it does not last and, over time, it still brings frustration.

That’s why it’s important that there are intrinsic reasons to lose weight, such as going back to wearing an outfit you liked and no longer fits, having more breath to play with your children or walk your dog, improve health problems without needing to take medicine, among others.

Remember: valuing decision is the key element in not giving up when challenges arise.

2. Blaming yourself too much for the slips

This is dichotomous thinking, where there are two extremes. That’s when a person thinks that it’s only worth going with the purpose if you do everything right, all the time and without slipping. But if he “escapes”, he thinks it’s better to stick his foot in the bag, that is, throw in the towel and eat like there’s no tomorrow.

Experts say that sticking with the process is very important to achieving the goal, but moderation is needed. Understanding and accepting slips in a responsible and persistent way is essential, as there is no perfect thing, but what is possible.

3. Not taking pleasure in things other than food

It’s a delight to eat that treat with heart, isn’t it? But that desire cannot be the center of attention.

When you have no other pleasures in life, any boring, stressful time or a bad event that happens is a reason to seek relief/reward in food. It’s as if eating is the “lifeline”.

So, before trying to lose weight, try to reframe behaviors, find other things that give you as much pleasure or even more than eating. This is the famous internal behavior change, necessary for any purpose.

4. Copy diets

This, without a doubt, is another common mistake, mainly due to the easy access to diets available on the internet. It only takes a few clicks to get an “ideal” meal plan. But that’s where the problem lies.

The internet offers several diet options that should be oriented and individualized, as people respond differently to dietary re-education. A low carb diet, for example, can work for one person and not for another. The same happens with the other options.

But understand that it’s not because you can’t follow a specific diet that you won’t be able to lose weight. The ideal food plan is the one that is viable, that takes into account food preferences and that really comes out of the paper.

The best plan is one that gives you pleasure, which doesn’t mean you can eat a whole chocolate cake (you can, if you like, and that’s fine!). But the pleasure of eating is not linked to excessive amounts, which bring a feeling of guilt, but joy and satisfaction. All this can be changed little by little!

5. Extremism

Failing to eat the things you love or excluding certain food groups like carbohydrates—especially without professional guidance—is a big mistake.

Again: the eating plan that works is the one that doesn’t take away the pleasure of food, which respects the person’s adaptation time, as well as their individualities. It is not possible to drink 1 liter of soda a day and suddenly cut 100%. The steps need to be respected so that there is a strengthening during the process. Ideas that run away from these concepts don’t last long.

Image: iStock

6. Think it’s going to be fast

Understand that weight loss involves recognition, neuromodulation and profound behavioral changes. All this takes time and, when the person accepts this, the journey is lighter and less demanding for perfection.

7. Be pessimistic

Before even starting, many people remember that they have tried other times before, but never succeeded. Don’t be pessimistic. Believe in yourself. Neuroplasticity teaches many things with previous experiences, it helps, for example, to reframe them.

It’s not because it didn’t work before that it won’t work now either. Optimism is the word!

8. Not having a plan

When hunger strikes and you don’t have an adequate option, you’re more likely to eat what’s available, although that’s usually not a good option.

If you feel like eating sweets after lunch and you know that your colleagues always have something super caloric to offer, plan ahead and take something that kills your desire without harming your re-education. Invest in fruit or even chocolate, but in the proper amount.

To change your eating habits, start by not missing out on foods that suit your new lifestyle, such as fruits and vegetables. If necessary, make food for several days and freeze it so you don’t need to resort to snacks in your day to day.

Practicality and planning, in these cases, are the best solution.

9. Have easy access to treats

You know that pie you love, but it’s hard to keep control and eat little? So, this and other hyperpalatable dishes (which please most people’s palates) can be present, but always in small quantities.

For example, exchange chocolate boxes or bars for individual candies or 25 gram bars. If you bake a cake, invite someone to eat with you, avoid making foods that are difficult to be portioned. These simple precautions help to avoid overdoing it.

10. Escaping the scale

Just as other methods (photo, measuring tape, looking in the mirror) provide information about how we are, the scale shows the normal oscillations of the body, the responses to treatment, whether the weight is good. But she is not the absolute result.

If you get sick from vomiting and diarrhea, for example, you can lose 1 kg in one day. However, later the weight comes back, because what the body eliminated was water, not fat.

Another classic example is when you take a super-intense class at the gym and the scale changes all of a sudden. In this case, there was no weight loss either, what the scale showed is just dehydration.

Furthermore, it is possible to lose measurements and gain health without having major shifts in the balance. This happens when we invest in strength exercises such as weight training. But there is no reason to be afraid of the scale, it can be very useful to monitor your evolution.

Sources: Ana Maria Rampeloti Almeida, nutritionist, PhD in health sciences from the Faculty of Medical Sciences at UPE (University of Pernambuco), specialist in nutrigenetics, weight loss and well-being; Brunna Boaventura, nutritionist, specialist in healthy weight loss, professor at the Nutrition Department at UFSC (Federal University of Santa Catarina) and coordinator of the Weight Loss Program at the same institution; Clarissa Fujiwara, nutritionist, member of the Nutrition Department at Abeso (Brazilian Association for the Study of Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome) and NutS – Nutrition Science; Luciana Verçoza Viana, endocrinologist, nutrologist, professor at UFRGS (Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul) and head of the Nutrology Service at Hospital de Clinicas de Porto Alegre; Monica Beyruti, member nutritionist at Abeso’s Nutrition Department; Vania Konopa, nutritionist, active in the Hospital and Services segments.