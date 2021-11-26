Ukraine ready for military escalation with Russia, says president | World

Ukraine is prepared for a possible military escalation with Russia, accused of having deployed troops near Ukrainian borders, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “We need to depend on ourselves, on our army, which is strong,” he said on Friday (26).

“There is a threat today that war could break out tomorrow. We are fully prepared for an escalation,” the president said.

He also said that he had uncovered a plot for a coup attempt that had Russian involvement and would take place next week, Zelensky said.

He did not give details of the plan, nor did he accuse the Russian government of involvement.

Russian Troop Movements Near Ukraine

In recent weeks, the United States, the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) have expressed concern about Russian troop movements near Ukraine, which raises the fear of an eventual invasion, which the Russian government denies.

The director of the Ukrainian army’s intelligence service, Kyrylo Budanov, declared on Sunday that Russia has deployed 92,000 troops on the border with Ukraine, in preparation for an offensive that could take place in late January or early February.

Budanov told the American publication “Military Times” that the offensive could involve air and artillery attacks, accompanied by actions against the city of Mariupol, as well as an incursion north through Belarus.

Since 2014, the eastern region of Ukraine has been the scene of a war between the country’s government and pro-Russian separatists, a conflict that left 13,000 dead. The conflict began shortly after Russia’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula.

Russia is accused of handing over arms and reinforcing separatists, which the Russian government denies.

Overtaken in the conflict in 2014, the Ukrainian army today presents a better image, thanks to the combat experience acquired and the better equipment received from its western allies.