‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: Barbara discovers she can’t get pregnant and takes desperate action | come around

Still mourning the tragedy, the wife of Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will receive a second devastating news: she can no longer get pregnant.
The diagnosis will shake the young woman so much that she will try to take her own life in the this friday’s chapter.
Barbara is devastated by the news that she can no longer get pregnant in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo
Barbara will arrive at the appointment with her gynecologist thinking she will have good news, but reality will fall like a bomb in her lap:
“Unfortunately, I can’t deceive you: the probability of a pregnancy is practically nil”, will say the doctor.
Devastated, Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) will go alone to Búzios, her refuge when everything goes wrong, without warning anyone and commits a desperate attitude: she enters the sea determined to drown.
Barbara enters the sea and ends up drowning in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo
Luckily, Santiago will find his daughter’s location with the help of a tracker.
Nicole (Ana Baird), Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) and Christian/Renato will go to the scene in an attempt to prevent a new tragedy in the family.
The businessman arrives at the beach, sees his wife in the water and shouts Barbara’s name.
Will he be able to save the girl?
Christian/Renato despairs when he sees Barbara at sea in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo
26 nov
Friday
Barbara is shaken when the doctor reveals that a new pregnancy is impossible. Santiago tells Christian/Renato about Barbara’s irreversible diagnosis and informs him that his daughter is heading towards Búzios. Nicole tells Rebeca that Christian/Renato has a child out of wedlock. Christian/Renato saves Barbara. Joy rejects Ravi. Rebeca is surprised to find Felipe in Búzios, and the two kiss. Túlio learns that Rebeca was with Felipe in Búzios. Rebeca tells Túlio that Renato/Christian has a child out of wedlock. Mateus discovers that Lara lied to him, saying that she had stopped taking the pill. During the dinner in honor of Christian/Renato, Túlio reveals to Santiago that Barbara’s husband has a son.
Check out the full summary for the day and week!