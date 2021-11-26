Undertaker steals the ashes of an influencer who died in October in order to sell them to ‘ghost weddings’

An undertaker in China stole the ashes of a Chinese influencer who died in a live stream on the Douyin platform, similar to TikTok. He acted with the intention of sell the remains to other men who might wish to perform “ghost marriages” with the influencer.

According to the website “Vice”, Luoxiaomaomaozi was convinced by followers to kill herself. Chinese media reports confirmed that the woman died on Oct. 15 after emergency medical services tried and failed to revive her.

In her last video, posted the day before, she talked about her depression and suggested that this could be “her last video”.

Luoxiaomaomaozi had more than 678,000 followers at Douyin.

After she was cremated, the undertaker stole the influencer’s ashes and conspired with two other men to sell them to buyers who wanted to perform “weddings beyond death.”

Luoxiaomaomaozi, Chinese influencer who died in October Photo: Reproduction

O “ghost marriage” is a tradition in some regions of China where people try to marry the dead because they believe that even departed souls need to marry to maintain their children’s prosperity, according to the “Malay Mail”.

The tradition is 3,000 years old and is usually carried out by parents who want their dead children to find partners. The practice has been banned in China for decades, but has recently returned, with a new market of “ghost matchmakers” emerging online.

The three men’s plans were thwarted when they they found no buyers for the ashes and ended up trapped by the police.