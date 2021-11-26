United States “should have no illusions” about Taiwan, says China

There is “no room for a compromise on Taiwan,” and the United States should have no illusions about that, China’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday, adding that the US government has made a series of “provocations” regarding various topics lately.

China says the Taiwan issue, which it claims to be part of its territory, is the most delicate in ties with the US, which is also the island’s main international supporters and arms suppliers.

Sharp differences over Taiwan persisted during a virtual meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this month. Xi said those in Taiwan who seek independence, and their supporters in the US, are “playing with fire”.

Asked during a monthly briefing in Beijing about Sino-US military ties in light of recent conversation between the presidents of the two countries, Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesperson Wu Qian said having a healthy and stable relationship is good for both sides and what the world expects.

China is willing to maintain exchanges and cooperation with the US, he added.

“However, over a period of time, the US side said many irresponsible things and made many provocations about Taiwan, the South China Sea and close reconnaissance with warships and aircraft,” Wu said.

China has principles for the development of military relations between the two countries, which is to say that sovereignty, dignity and central interests cannot be violated, he added.

“Especially on the Taiwan issue, China doesn’t have room for a compromise, and the US side shouldn’t have any illusions about that.”

Taiwan, which has a democratic government, criticizes China for its growing diplomatic and military pressure to try to force it to accept Chinese sovereignty over the island.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen vows to defend the island and says only her people can decide its future.