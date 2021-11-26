UOL’s public disagrees with the departure of Gui Araujo

The readers of UOL they disagreed with the elimination of the digital influencer Gui Araujo, in the tenth farm of “A Fazenda 13”, at dawn today. Model Dayane Mello had been chosen by our audience to leave the RecordTV reality show.

In the vote, Dayane Mello received 16.16% of the votes and was the least voted to be in the 13th edition of the rural reality show. Gui Araujo was in second place in preference, with 21.05% of the votes, and Bil Araújo ended up as the most voted to stay, with 62.79%.

During polling day, Bil Araújo was shot ahead as preferred to stay in the game, while Dayane Mello was indicated as the tenth eliminated for gathering the fewest votes to stay in the game by the audience of “A Fazenda 2021” on our portal .

In the vote count for “A Fazenda 13”, however, Gui Araujo said goodbye to the R$ 1.5 million prize with only 18.32% of the votes to follow. Bil Araújo was the most voted to continue, with 57.01%, and Dayane Mello ended up in second place, with 24.67%.

In all, 42,104 thousand votes were counted in the poll, which measures exclusively the preference of readers of the UOL. It has no scientific sampling value and also does not interfere with the progress of the program.

After Gui Araujo left, who deserves to win the reality show? 3.13% 17.02% 16.26% 0.13% 0.58% 5.46% 14.11% 15.76% 2.24% 25.30% Total of 2233 wishes

