UOL’s public disagrees with the departure of Gui Araujo

by

The readers of UOL they disagreed with the elimination of the digital influencer Gui Araujo, in the tenth farm of “A Fazenda 13”, at dawn today. Model Dayane Mello had been chosen by our audience to leave the RecordTV reality show.

The Farm 2021: Who do you want to be on reality?

poll closed

Total of 42104 votes

62.79%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

21.05%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

16.16%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 42104 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.

In the vote, Dayane Mello received 16.16% of the votes and was the least voted to be in the 13th edition of the rural reality show. Gui Araujo was in second place in preference, with 21.05% of the votes, and Bil Araújo ended up as the most voted to stay, with 62.79%.

During polling day, Bil Araújo was shot ahead as preferred to stay in the game, while Dayane Mello was indicated as the tenth eliminated for gathering the fewest votes to stay in the game by the audience of “A Fazenda 2021” on our portal .

In the vote count for “A Fazenda 13”, however, Gui Araujo said goodbye to the R$ 1.5 million prize with only 18.32% of the votes to follow. Bil Araújo was the most voted to continue, with 57.01%, and Dayane Mello ended up in second place, with 24.67%.

In all, 42,104 thousand votes were counted in the poll, which measures exclusively the preference of readers of the UOL. It has no scientific sampling value and also does not interfere with the progress of the program.

After Gui Araujo left, who deserves to win the reality show?

3.13%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

17.02%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

16.26%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.13%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.58%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

5.46%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

14.11%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

15.76%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.24%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

25.30%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 2233 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.

Asked to leave. Pedestrians who gave up or were expelled from ‘The Farm’

Farm 2021: Medrado votes for first swidden formation - Reproduction/PlayPlus

1 / 9

The Farm 21

Farm 2021: Medrado votes for first swidden formation

Play/PlayPlus

A Fazenda: Gretchen couldn't take it and asked to leave the fifth season of the reality series - Reproduction/RecotdTV

two / 9

The Farm: Gretchen couldn’t take it and asked to leave the fifth season of the reality show

Playback/RecotdTV

A Fazenda: Bárbara Koboldt asked to be released in the first season - Reproduction/RecordTV

3 / 9

The Farm: Barbara Koboldt asked to be out in the first season

Play/RecordTV

A Fazenda: Duda Yankivich was the first participant expelled, in the fourth season - Reproduction/RecordTV

4 / 9

A Fazenda: Duda Yankivich was the first participant expelled, in the fourth season

Play/RecordTV

The Farm: Catia Paganote was eliminated after slapping Evandro Santo in a joke - Reproduction/RecordTV

5 / 9

The Farm: Catia Paganote was eliminated after slapping Evandro Santo in a joke

Play/RecordTV

The Farm: Nadja was expelled after kicking a pawn in Season 10 - Play/RecordTV

6 / 9

The Farm: Nadja was kicked out after kicking a pawn in season 10

Play/RecordTV

Thiago Servo couldn't stand it and asked to leave, leaving his affair confined - Reproduction/RecordTV

7 / 9

Thiago Servo couldn’t stand it and asked to leave, leaving his affair confined

Play/RecordTV

Phellipe Haagensen was expelled after kissing a girl without her consent - Play/RecordTV

8 / 9

Phellipe Haagensen was expelled after kissing a girl without her consent

Play/RecordTV

Nego do Borel was expelled was expelled after sleeping with a drunk without consent - Reproduction/Playplus

9 / 9

Nego do Borel was expelled was expelled after sleeping with a drunk without consent

Play/Playplus