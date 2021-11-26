Vaccination removes Bolsonaro from the Palmeiras x Flamengo final in Montevideo – 11/26/2021

The Libertadores will have the second edition in a row with a final between Brazilians, and once again President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), a football fan and who declares himself a Palmeiras fan, will not go to the stadium — the invitation is customary for heads of state with clubs in your country involved in the event.

According to Planalto, this Saturday (27) in the morning (11:00) Bolsonaro has an event in Resende, Rio, for a graduation of cadets from AMAN (Military Academy of Agulhas Negras), an institution the president attended in the 1970s. Bolsonaro’s presence in Montevideo is predicted by the government —Conmebol did not even prepare a special security protocol, necessary because he is the head of state.

Not vaccinated against covid-19, in a personal decision, Bolsonaro could not enter the Centenário, in Montevideo, to see Palmeiras x Flamengo, at 5 pm (GMT) since the South American confederation demands that all those present have received two doses (or one, depending on the laboratory) of the vaccine at least 14 days after the challenge.

In January 2021, Bolsonaro also did not go to Maracanã, in Rio, to see Palmeiras beat Santos 1-0 in the 2020 edition decision, postponed to the beginning of 2021 because of the pandemic.

At the time, vaccination was not required, as the campaign was just beginning, but there was an obligation to present a negative test for covid-19 made up to 96 hours before the match and use a mask at all times inside the stadium. Bolsonaro avoids wearing a mask in Brazil because he claims to have already contracted covid-19 (in July 2020) — he usually only puts it on when traveling to another country.

Another point of the protocol has currently hindered the visit of authorities to stadiums for decisions: there is a ban on guests entering the pitch after the match, to participate in the party. It is, therefore, forbidden for a politician to hand over the cup to the champion team, an act that has been done only by the president of Conmebol, Alejandro Dominguez.

Bolsonaro also missed the Copa América-2021 final, held on July 10 between Brazil and Argentina, at Maracanã — the Argentines won 1-0. He had a “motorcycle” on the Saturday of the decision, in Rio Grande do Sul, but the protocols (requirement of negative test for covid-19, use of masks and inability to participate in the awards) also mattered.

In November 2019, the president considered going to Lima to see Flamengo 2 x 1 River Plate, that year’s Libertadores final. The then spokesman, General Otávio Rêgo Barros, said he would go, but in the end Bolsonaro withdrew without giving an explanation.

Bolsonaro, already elected president, was in December 2018 inside the Allianz Parque field to commemorate the Brazilian title of Palmeiras. In 2019, he also went to the lawn to take pictures with the trophy and players in the conquest of that Copa America by the Brazilian team at Maracanã.

Uruguay President Luis Alberto Lacalle Pou is confirmed in the gallery of authorities and should see the game alongside Alejandro Dominguez. Mauricio Galiotte, president of Palmeiras, and Rodolfo Landim, of Flamengo, were allowed to watch the game outside the gallery of authorities in order to “let go of their emotions” with greater privacy.