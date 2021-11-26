Video: Flamengo fans provoke Palmeiras fans in Montevideo | Flamengo



Flamengo fans provoke palm people in Montevideo – Reproduction

Flamengo fans provoke palms in Montevideoreproduction

Published 11/25/2021 5:14 PM

Rio – The city of Montevideo is taken by Brazilians two minutes from the Libertadores final, on Saturday (27), between Flamengo and Palmeiras. Although the two fans are present, the red and black are the vast majority and have been playing with palmeiras in the streets of the Uruguayan capital. In a video that circulates on social networks, some fans of the Rio club provoked rivals with a popular song in the stands.

“Palmeiras doesn’t have the World Cup. There’s no Copinha (São Paulo Cup), there’s no World Cup,” sang hundreds of rubro-negros towards the three people from Palmeiras who were passing through a square in the city.

Flamengo fans provoke Palmeiras fans in Montevideo. pic.twitter.com/BB8AgsqhxD — Planet of Football (@futebol_info) November 25, 2021 In addition to those already in Uruguay, thousands of fans are expected to arrive in the country by Saturday for the decision. Airports in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo are full of shirts from Flamengo and Palmeiras, in addition to bus caravans that left on Wednesday night from both cities.

The match is scheduled for this Saturday (27), at 17h, at Estádio Centenário. The Uruguayan authorities are concerned about conflicts between the two fans both before and after the game. About 4,500 local police officers participate in the security scheme for the match.