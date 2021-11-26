Vulture bees exchange pollen for carrion and scare away scientists

In 2019, a group of scientists traveled to the tropical forests of Costa Rica, Central America, to investigate the curious case of vulture bees. To find the carnivorous bees, they used pieces of raw chicken hanging from trees to attract the curious insects. It worked out.

The expedition lasted 5 days. During this time, scientists were able to follow large, long-legged bees that quickly began to cluster on the bait. They flew over parts of the raw chicken, and little by little they cut pieces of meat. Some bees carried the meat away on their hind legs, where this type of insect normally carries the pollen. Others ate their meals there.

You can watch a demonstration of these bees in action below.

There are more than 20,000 known bee species, but only three species feed their larvae on an entirely carrion-based diet.

“The easiest way to think about bees is that they are vegetarian wasps. They evolved from wasps. Literally, what sets them apart from wasps is that they are vegetarian. So this is really surprising,” explained Jessica Maccaro, a doctoral student in entomology at the University of California, Riverside, who participated in the study in an interview with the website. business insider.

Wasps usually eat fresh meat. After all, rotten meat can be a source of disease thanks to the microbes that take over the corpse. And some bacteria, like salmonella, can be deadly.

By capturing some of these vulture bees, the researchers analyzed the microorganisms present in their intestines to learn how they are able to eat carrion. They found that the entrails of this species are more like those of vultures and hyenas than those of common bees.

Bacteria in the viscera of the butcher insect produce acids, such as lactobacilli, that help fight toxins that build up in decaying meat.

“These bacteria are similar to those found in real vultures, as well as hyenas and other carrion eaters, presumably to help protect them from pathogens that appear on carrion,” says researcher Quinn McFrederick, also of the University of California at Riverside. Appetizing, isn’t it?