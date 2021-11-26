We should celebrate the menopausal woman masturbation scene in soap opera – 11/26/2021

A woman masturbating in the middle of a nine o’clock soap opera. More: a woman over 50, in menopause. It happened. Last Wednesday, the character Rebeca, played by the brilliant Andréa Beltrão (who in real life is 58 years old), caused a furor on social media with the masturbation scene, followed by a couple’s argument about her husband’s lack of attention , which would be making her lose interest in him sexually. In a post I made on Instagram (follow me there too @silviaruiz_ageless) the number of women who identified with Rebeca was immense.

The scene was not by chance, the author of the plot, Lícia Manzo, knows very well the pains and delights of the character. “The inspiration came from my experience as a 56-year-old woman. I have a place to speak for her themes, such as menopause, affective relationships”, says the writer. Lícia decided to throw open the taboos and ageism that exist around mature women.

Rebeca is a 50-year-old former model in the midst of an age crisis, rejected by her husband (who cheats on her with a younger woman), excluded from work, feeling the symptoms of menopause knocking on the door. It’s a novelty for soap operas, as middle-aged women are often just the mothers of family nuclei, always devoid of sexuality. Talking openly about menopause, then, is revolutionary. To improve the story, Rebeca will get involved with a younger man (played by actor Gabriel Leone).

And why is this character so important? Because it helps to break stereotypes of mature women and combat the prejudices that surround us, giving voice and visibility to our issues (both good and bad). “Talking about sexuality and masturbation is conversation in the circles of men’s friends. I feel that even among enlightened women, my friends, it’s a little talked about and uncomfortable topic. I wonder why?”

The author herself talks about her experience with menopause and seeing herself getting older: “it’s a transition as big as menstruating for the first time. I like to say that it’s an adolescence without illusions. But there is a challenging package for women at this stage. In addition, there is all the charge for youth. For many women this is painful, they end up spending money, time and often their own health seeking aesthetic treatments to combat something absolutely natural that is aging. I’m vain, but I want to look like mine age. And for men, that’s a choice, for women it’s not.”

Lícia Manzo, author of the novel “Um Lugar ao Sol” Image: Lícia Manzo (João Cotta/TV Globo/Publishing)

Masturbation and affective relationship improve orgasm

For those who were shocked by Rebeca’s scene, know that masturbation is a great ally and should be part of the routine of women who want to reach orgasm. A study shows, for example, that orgasmic capacity is greater with a more affectionate relationship with the partner and with the practice of masturbation in menopausal women. Women who present vaginal dryness, but who practice masturbation and maintain an affectionate relationship with their partner, manage to obtain the same number or a greater number of orgasms compared to the frequency of sexual intercourse.

What that scene from the novel shows is exactly that. Rebecca loses the “lust” by the husband who treats her without affection. And at the same time, she feels pleasure touching herself.

Mosaico Brasil Research, led by the psychiatrist carmite Abdo, coordinator of the Sexuality Studies Program at the Hospital das Clínicas in São Paulo, revealed that only 3% of men said they never had if masturbated. Among women, the percentage was almost 40%.

No woman should feel obligated to remain sexually active if she doesn’t want to. At whatever age. But, if that’s your desire and you’re lacking a little strength, I’ve already talked here about everything you need to know about masturbation in menopause.

I hope that Rebeca will help many women to reflect and talk with their friends, partners and medical specialists, if applicable, to seek a freer life without taboos in maturity. Thank you Lycia manzo, for taking this urgent debate to the room of millions of Brazilians.