Week of nervousness in markets ends with shake of new strain

(Bloomberg) – Investors were selling risky assets and seeking safe havens on Friday amid the impact of news of a new variant of the coronavirus in global markets.

Treasuries drove the rally among global bonds, while the Yen led gains among G10 currencies. The fear is that the variant, first identified in South Africa, will spread and delay global economic recovery. Risky assets of all kinds were hit.

In Europe, equity indices registered the biggest drop of the year, while emerging market currencies erased accumulated gains since January.

World authorities acted quickly against the B.1.1529 variant, although researchers still do not know if it is more transmissible or lethal than the previous ones. The lack of information has prompted traders to recalibrate expectations for interest rate hikes by central banks as they assess the variant’s potential impact on growth and inflationary pressures.

“If the new variant hits energy demand, we could see a reduction in electricity prices, which could tame inflationary pressures and help central banks adopt a more ‘dovish’ line (of monetary easing) than otherwise in the year next,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote, said in comments via email. “Risks seem skewed down before we see a slowdown in inflation.”

The United Kingdom and Israel have temporarily banned flights from South Africa and five neighboring countries as a precaution. Hong Kong has confirmed two cases of the new strain in travelers arriving in the city, the government said late on Thursday.

travel sector

Travel stocks, especially airlines, stood out among the biggest falls in Europe with the prospect of new restrictions on flights. The oil market also retreated on the possibility of lower demand for energy, amid expectations for the meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies next week to discuss production policy.

OPEC+ meets on Dec. 2 to decide on January production after unprecedented action by the United States and other nations to access strategic supplies to curb rising energy prices.

In the stay-at-home segment, some leading companies in Europe and Asia – including video games, Internet services and healthcare companies – were trading with gains at the beginning of trading.

nervousness

The mood among global investors was already tense this week on expectations of withdrawal of the Federal Reserve stimulus and a seemingly relentless acceleration of inflation. More expensive tech stocks came under pressure, cryptocurrencies showed more volatility, and the cost of hedging against a S&P 500 decline soared.

Risk aversion on Friday even reached traders’ bets of Fed rate hikes next year. Eurodollar futures on the December 2022 contract rose rapidly, a sign of slightly lowered expectations. Still, the advance is just a reversal of this week’s losses, which were dominated by comments somewhat more favorable to the tightening of monetary policy by Fed officials.

