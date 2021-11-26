Weverton reveals player he would take out of Fla in final

On the eve of the duel between Palmeiras and Flamengo in the Libertadores final, goalkeeper Weverton praised the opponent and revealed which Flamengo player he would take to the decision, if he could.

Weverton reaffirmed the quality of Flamengo’s most important players, such as Bruno Henrique, Arrascaeta and Éverton Ribeiro, but revealed that he would take forward Gabriel Barbosa out of the match.

“They have very good players: Bruno Henrique, Arrascaeta, Everton Ribeiro, in addition to the new players, but because of his ability to score goals, I would eliminate Gabigol,” said the 33-year-old goalkeeper.

Direct competitor of Palmeiras and Flamengo at the national level, Atlético-MG was also mentioned by Weverton. The archer showered striker Hulk with praise and said the striker has European level.

“He is an excellent player. He spent many years outside Brazil and came back at a high level. He is having an excellent campaign, physically he is incredible and has a lot of skill. Teams suffer when trying to stop him, he would be difficult to stop at the best teams from Europe too,” he said.

This Saturday (27), the Estádio Centenário will host Palmeiras and Flamengo for the grand final of the Libertadores in 2021. The two teams have already landed in Montevideo, Uruguay. The match will start at 5:00 pm (Brasilia time).

The last decision between the two clubs took place at the Supercopa do Brasil, in April this year. After the duel was 2-2 in regular time, Flamengo was crowned champion on penalties.