What are the next steps for the migration of Inter actions (BIDI11)?

Helena Lopes Caldeira, Inter CFO (Disclosure)

Inter (BIDI3;BIDI4;BIDI11) took two important steps towards its listing in the United States, with the approval by the SEC – the US CVM – of its joining Nasdaq and its shareholders to the proposed corporate reorganization.

After the favorable vote of representatives of more than 82% of its outstanding shares, at a meeting held this Thursday (25), the next step, now, is the option period, by its shareholders, between receiving BDRs, backed by Class A Shares on Nasdaq, or the money (cash out) equivalent to the value of the papers.

“We are giving investors two options,” he said, in an interview with InfoMoney, Inter’s financial and investor relations director, Helena Lopes Caldeira. “As we are not doing a takeover bid [oferta pública de aquisição], By repurchasing our shares, we created this structure to give stockholders an option to exit”, he explained.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Thus, Inter’s current shareholders, whether holders of ON, PN or unit shares, have between today (26) and December 2nd to express their intention to the brokers whether or not to continue in the shareholder base.

By choosing the cash out, the value will be R$ 45.84 per Redeemable PN, corresponding to three times the value per preferred and/or common share of the Inter, according to valuation report prepared by PwC, to be paid on December 28th.

Support from shareholders

However, this entire transaction depends on no more than about 10% of its current shareholder base opting to receive a redemption of its shares. According to her, the company “is not giving a put automatic”.

“As it is not an automatic transaction, if the demand for cash out is greater than R$ 2 billion, the restructuring may not happen”, he said, noting, however, that the approval at the meeting is a sign that the majority of shareholders should choose to stay in the company, continuing the restructuring.

“If shareholders do not want to stay in the long term, surfing the company’s growth on Nasdaq and B3, in the end, we will not do it [a reestruturação]. We need the support of shareholders,” he added.

BDR or Nasdaq?

In the context of the merger, going forward, on December 28, for every 3 common and/or preferred shares, 1 Redeemable PN issued by HoldFin will be delivered, that is, 0.33333 Redeemable PN for every 1 common or preferred share issued by Inter. In addition, for every 1 Inter unit, 1 Redeemable PN issued by HoldFin will be delivered.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

According to her, the liquidation process will be done automatically for those who want to keep the papers, with the shares being transformed into BDRs, with liquidation on December 30th. Thereafter, the shareholder can choose between keeping the BDRs or transforming their shares into Class A listed on Nasdaq.

“We imagine that most will follow the Nasdaq path, according to indications that we have during conversations with investors [institucionais]“, he said.

For the retail investor, she said that it will be possible to trade, through the home broker of Inter, the American shares. “We are in the final stages of development, so we have this ready.”

better regulation

Inter’s movement, she said, is due, in large part, to a search for lighter regulation on a very specific point: the need for a bank in Brazil to have a controller with more than 50% of the institution’s shares.

“How did we do IPO and follow-ons, we ended up having a certain dilution of our controlling interest. In the long term, we would like to have the option of making strategic moves that can result in further dilution”, explained Caldeira.

“We have a lot to grow in the credit portfolio, we can make acquisitions and But. All these actions generally require more capital,” he added.

Expansion abroad of Inter

Furthermore, Inter’s restructuring comes at a time when the bank is preparing for its global expansion – they have just closed the acquisition of USEND, a US company specializing in international transactions, and announced that they will make trading available to its users of shares in the United States through its home broker.

“We want to allow Brazilians to have an account and invest in the United States. We are going to offer, with USEND, the possibility for immigrants to have Inter accounts. A complete and free account, with the extra ease of sending remittances to Brazil”, explained the CFO.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Inter will seek, therefore, to have as a differential in the American financial market, which is much more competitive than the national one, precisely in serving Brazilians and immigrants. “We understand that what we created in Brazil is replicable in other regions. It has value, although minor adaptations are necessary”, he commented.

Finally, the bank’s interpretation is that a company looking to expand globally has to be in a place that global investors look to.

Despite the international expansion, Caldeira defends that Inter will not turn its back on Brazil.

“In Brazil, we want to offer more products and expand our credit portfolio. We are looking for international expansion because we believe that the time is right to do that: before we get too big for a move like that”, he concluded.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related