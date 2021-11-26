What can happen to Bahia and Grêmio after the ‘final’ against Z4

Bahia and Grêmio play today (26), at 19:00 (GMT), for the 36th round of the Brazilian Championship. The game is worth a lot for both teams in the fight against relegation to Serie B. Threatened and in the drop zone, Bahians and Gauchos live in a tense climate and face the duel as a final.

Chapecoense, lantern of the championship, is already relegated, and has 15 points. Sport comes just above, with 33, and will play on Saturday (27) against São Paulo. Grêmio is 18th, with 36 points, and Bahia is 17th with 37. The first out of the Z4 is Juventude, which has 40 points, and faces Red Bull Bragantino.

The game at Arena Fonte Nova could lead the way to Bahia and Grêmio. The loser will greatly increase your relegation chance. And an eventual draw is worse for the Porto Alegre team.

Before entering the field, Grêmio has a greater chance of falling. According to the Infobola website, run by mathematician Tristão Garcia, the relegation percentage for Gauchos is 84%. Bahians appear with a 45% chance.

According to the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), the team from Porto Alegre has an 86.2% chance of falling, against 45.3 for the team from Salvador.

The American website FiveThirtyEight, which specializes in projections on politics and sports, places Grêmio with a 76% chance of falling against Bahia’s 51%.

In case of Bahia victory

If Bahia asserts the field command and beats Grêmio, Guto Ferreira’s team will go to 40 points with 34 games and leave the relegation zone at least until Juventude face Red Bull Bragantino, next Tuesday (30th). ). Before Ju’s game, Bahia will make a new match, against Atlético-GO, increasing its possibility of escaping the fall line.

In this scenario, Grêmio will have 36 points in 35 matches — one more than most competitors. But, depending on the parallel results of the next few days, Vagner Mancini’s team could see even further the margin to remain in the elite. And there would then be only nine points in dispute.

in case of a tie

If they tie, Grêmio and Bahia depend directly on the parallel results to define their chances. Guto Ferreira’s team would go to 38 points, would remain in the Z4, but would be two away from Juventude. I could leave the sticking with a simple victory over Atlético-GO, on Monday (29).

Grêmio, with eventual 37 points, would be three behind the Caxias do Sul team at least until Tuesday. But, if Bahia wins in the second, the margin for the first outside the relegation line would grow another point.

In case of Grêmio victory

If Grêmio wins away from home, it jumps to 39 points and passes Bahia. It would be a point behind Juventude, at least until Ju’s commitment and, possibly, with a chance of jumping off the stick for the first time in this Brazilian Nationals on Thursday (2), when they face São Paulo.

If they are defeated, Bahia is overtaken, but they could leave their decay on Monday, if they beat Atlético-GO.