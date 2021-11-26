‘What I like least is the lack of hair’

At the age of 59, Xuxa released the verb in yet another “sincere” interview. Cover of “Caras” magazine from Argentina, the presenter answered questions from fans there about vanity, nude testing, attraction to women, old age, desire to leave the country and dream of becoming a grandmother.

Vanity

“Right now, what I like least about my body is the lack of hair and collagen. I like my wrinkles, but seeing my neck without collagen is very ugly.”

Naked rehearsal at 59

“I’ve already done it and it’s been a long time. When I was of age and body. Today I’m a big woman, but I like to take pictures that I don’t normally take on a daily basis. If there’s an opportunity to do something artistic, beautiful, that I haven’t yet I did it, being careful not to expose myself, it can be. I don’t need to do it for money or because I like to show off my lady’s body. I insist: I would do it if it were something different and with everything or care in the world”.

attraction to women

“No, never. But I don’t find it difficult. Because I believe in love between people, and I know that if I loved a woman, everyone who loves me will see it as much more natural, as it should be with everyone.”

Old age

“I’m bothered by the stupidity of some people who believe that old age doesn’t come for everyone.”

Dream

“I really want to be a grandmother and see my daughter very happy at work and in her love life”.

Xuxa answers about old age, nude rehearsal and dream of becoming a grandmother Photo: Blad Meneghel

leave the country

“I thought a lot about living in Argentina, or spending more time getting to know places, like Patagonia, or other places. I think about traveling around the world, being a city in the world, having places to spend my vacations, but of course, having a full place of animals and surrounded by nature. I think of a farm far from everyone”.

Defects

“I’m stubborn, I talk a lot, I don’t know how to wait and now, as an old woman, I don’t tolerate stupidity anymore”.

Homophobia

“At the moment, Brazil is none, just behind in everything, but we are also going back years and years. My country’s policy is the worst, and we Brazilians will pay dearly not to remove these people with racist speeches from the government and homophobic”.

Xuxa

“If I were a character it would be difficult, but since I’m not… The hard part is being someone who makes people so jealous.”