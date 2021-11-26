What is Thanksgiving, the most popular holiday in the US | World

Although it is also celebrated in other countries, Thanksgiving, or Thanksgiving, is the most traditional holiday in the United States, and its importance is compared to Christmas. Due to the custom of families getting together for a big lunch, it is still one of the dates that moves the most air traffic and roads in the country.

Celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November, it also gave rise to a commercial phenomenon on the following Friday: Black Friday, the day when stores in all sectors promote discounts to take advantage of the long holiday.

But what exactly is celebrated on Thanksgiving Day, when Americans are used to giving thanks the “thanks” they’ve gotten throughout the year that is almost over?

The origin of the celebration is not fully known, but the most historically accepted version concerns a banquet held in 1621 at Plymouth, which brought together English pilgrims and Wampanoag indigenous people, who celebrated together an excellent harvest, the result of their joint work.

According to records, the British had arrived in Massachusetts in 1620, after a dreadful 66-day voyage aboard the Mayflower. In their first winter there, they suffered “trapped” on the ship itself with brutal cold and disease that wiped out half of the 102 travelers.

When they finally disembarked, malnourished and sick, they were greeted by an English-speaking Indian, who had been taken to England as a slave, but had managed to flee and return.

This Indian, Squanto, from the Pawtuxet tribe, was able to communicate with the settlers and would have taught them to grow corn, fish and avoid poisonous plants in the region. Also to his credit would be an alliance between the British and the Wampanoag, which resulted in a peace agreement that lasted more than 50 years.

To commemorate the success of the first successful harvest and to thank God, a three-day feast was held, called the “first Thankisgiving,” according to an account by pilgrim Edward Winslow.

Also reportedly, a second celebration took place in 1623, to give thanks for the end of a long drought that had threatened the harvest that year. Since then, annual religious feasts of thanks have become a tradition in other colonies in the region known as New England.

Though it had been celebrated for more than two centuries, Thanksgiving was only made a national holiday in the United States by Abraham Lincoln in 1863 during the Civil War, calling on all Americans to ask God to “commend to His tender care all those who have become widows, orphans, mourners, or sufferers in the pitiful civil strife” and to “heal the wounds of the nation.”

But not everyone agrees with how the origin of the holiday is presented, and argues that the story smooth the relationships between the pilgrims and the indigenous, leaving aside the confrontations between the two groups, especially the episodes of violence against the Native Americans.

Furthermore, there is much controversy over whether the Plymouth banquet was even the first of its kind. Historians cite at least two cases that could be considered pre-Thanksgiving celebrations in what would become the United States.

The first, in 1565, occurred when Spanish explorer Pedro Menéndez de Avilé invited members of the Timucua tribe to share a meal in St. Augustine, Florida, after holding a mass to thank them for their safe arrival.

The second, in 1619, involved other British pilgrims, who arrived in what is now Virginia and read a proclamation designating the date – December 4 – “a day of ‘thanksgiving’ to Almighty God.”

Another point not exactly clear is why roast turkey became the main course at Thanksgiving lunch.

In Edward Winslow’s writings, he mentions that there was “wild bird” on the menu in Plymouth, without specifying which. It is known, however, that there were turkeys in the region, which led many to suspect that he might refer to this animal. More likely, however, according to historians, is that pilgrims and indigenous people ate geese or ducks.

The tradition, in fact, may have a more practical background: turkeys have always been an abundant bird in North America, including on farms, where people preferred to sacrifice these birds to milk cows or chickens reserved for production. of eggs.

Plus, because it’s big, a turkey provides a meal that can feed an entire family, ideal for the big traditional Thanksgiving lunches.

The consumption of turkey also gave rise to a good-natured tradition at the White House: every year, the president “forgives” a turkey, which is spared its life and does not become lunch. In recent years, however, presidents have decided to spare the loser as well, and both are sent to live somewhere quiet after the solemnity of forgiveness.

This year, Joe Biden used his power for the first time to free two turkeys from the oven: Peanut Butter and Jelly.

Because it is actually an occasion to thank God for the productive harvest (or other graces achieved in modern times) through a feast or sacrifices, Thanksgiving is also celebrated in other countries, even if in ways or in different dates.

The date is also celebrated, for example, in Canada on the second week of October, in Grenada on the 25th of October and in Liberia on the first Thursday of November.