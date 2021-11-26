what to expect for stock exchange and exchange in Brazil this Friday By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – A new variant of the coronavirus takes down international markets, which raises the alert for how it could affect the global recovery. At 9:26 am, the futures plummeted 2.49%, while the future dollar rose 1.05%, to R$5.6325.

In the United States, it fell 2.13%, while the e retreated 1.58% and 0.77%, respectively.

Concern over the coronavirus rose to another level today after South Africa identified a new strain of the virus, raising fears it could evade the defenses of current generation vaccines.

The new strain, known as 1.1.529, quickly became dominant in the regions of South Africa where it was identified. Some cases have already been identified in Hong Kong, in patients who had traveled to the African country.

The World Health Organization has called an emergency meeting for this Friday to discuss whether the strain constitutes a strain of concern.

This Thursday, Brazil registered 303 new deaths from Covid-19, which brought the total number of fatal victims of the disease in the country to 613,642, informed the Ministry of Health. 12,126 new cases of coronaviruses were also recorded, with the total number of infections confirmed in the country advancing to 22,055,238.

The one for November, released yesterday, 25th, by the IBGE, presented an increase of 1.17%, the biggest increase for the month since 2002. The accumulated in 12 months was 10.73%, the highest level since February 2016.

According to experts consulted by the newspaper The globe, these results should make the Central Bank accelerate the rise in 1.5 pp or 2 pp to contain inflation expectations in 2022. The target center for next year is 3.5%, with a ceiling of 5%. The next Copom meeting is scheduled for December 7th and 8th.

News of the day

BR of the Sea – Almost a year after the approval of the project in the Chamber, the Senate approved, this Thursday, 25, the government proposal to encourage coastal shipping on the Brazilian coast, called BR do Mar. Now, the matter will need to be analyzed by the deputies again, as the senators made changes to the text.

Ethanol – The Chamber of Deputies approved the provisional measure that deals with the direct sale of , with the intention of eliminating the compulsory interference of fuel distributors in the commercialization of the product and increase competition in the resale.

Brazil Aid – The Chamber of Deputies approved the MP that created Auxílio Brasil, the government’s new Bolsa Família, which now follows the Senate. The MP, which had its base text unanimously approved by the 344 voters, must have its processing in Congress concluded by December 7th or it will expire.

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – Completion Ceremony of the Training Course for Sergeants at the School of Aeronautics Specialists; Graduation Ceremony of the 76th Anniversary of the Parachute Infantry Brigade; Jubilee Solemnity of the Parachute Infantry Brigade.

Paulo Guedes – 3rd Meeting of the Interministerial Committee to Combat Corruption; Meeting with the head of the Special Advisory on Strategic Affairs, Daniella Marques; Videoconference with the president of Midstream, Marcelo Jardim; Videoconference with Carlos Von Doellinger, president of the Institute for Applied Economic Research (IPEA).

Campos Neto – Gives a lecture at the “Virtual Event with Companies in the Real Estate Market”, promoted by Secovi-SP; Meeting with directors of financial institutions to deal with structural and conjectural issues of the National Financial System; Meeting with Fausto de Andrade Ribeiro, President of Banco do Brasil (SA:), Paula Teixeira, Vice President of Internal Controls and Risk Management of Banco do Brasil, and Rafael Machado Giovanella, General Manager – Cyber ​​and Fraud Prevention Unit of Bank of Brazil.

corporate news

Interbank (SA:) – Inter approved the transfer of its listing from the Brazilian stock exchange B3 (SA:) to , in the United States. The bank had already received authorization from the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) for the change. Now, shareholders can choose between receiving R$45.84 per unit or exchanging for BDRs that can be converted into Class A shares traded on Nasdaq.

Voucher (SA:) – Vale appointed Daniel André Stieler as the new member of the Board of Directors, to fill the vacancy created with the resignation of José Mauricio Pereira Coelho. Stieler will hold the position until the next General Shareholders’ Meeting.

CCR (SA:) – CCR approved the distribution of R$153.8 million in dividends, corresponding to R$0.07613868925 per share. The shareholder base of November 30th will be taken into account. As a result, the shares will be traded “ex-dividends” from December 1st. Payment is scheduled for the 15th of the same month.

IRB Brazil (SA:) – CVM concluded an administrative inquiry into possible irregularities committed by two former IRB Brasil administrators in a case about the disclosure of false information about Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:), of mega-investor Warren Buffett’s participation in the reinsurer. The conclusion of the inquiry generated a sanctioning administrative proceeding.

Eletrobras (SA:) – Eletrobras approved the Plan for the Sale of Minority Shares. The text defines the list of shares that will be sold and the sale format, in order to meet the target of BRL 3.5 billion in sales, as provided for in the Master Plan for Business and Management 2021-2025. The list of companies that will be sold was not disclosed because it is strategic information.

Petrobras (SA:) – Petrobras plans to sell diesel co-processed with vegetable oils with a percentage of 5% to 7% of renewable content, but is still waiting for regulatory advances to allow the initiative, said the executive director of refining and natural gas, Rodrigo Costa.

The state-owned company also stated in its New Business Plan, which plans to distribute between US$ 60 and US$ 70 billion in remuneration to shareholders between the years 2022 and 2026.

Find (SA:) – Localiza would be willing to sell the Unidas brand to get the Administrative Council for Economic Defense to approve the incorporation of the competing rental company into its business, according to the Economic value.

Equatorial (SA:) – Equatorial plans to invest BRL 400 million by 2023 in structuring works to improve the services of Amapá’s electricity distribution network, according to the Economic value.