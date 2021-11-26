WhatsApp releases native tool for creating stickers; know how to use

posted on 11/25/2021 19:36 / updated on 11/25/2021 19:37



WhatsApp keeps improving the web version to improve usability – (credit: WatsApp/Reprodução)

The personalized stickers, the flagship of the feature on WhatsApp, have always required some degree of effort from users. To start with, you need to have enough memory on your phone to download apps from other developers and then save your custom package. But that has just changed, at least for Web version users.

It’s just that the messenger has released a native tool for creating custom stickers. For now, the function is only available to those who access it from the computer. The company has not communicated if this is a test or if the creation of stickers is here to stay. It is also not known if or when it will reach mobile device users.

To use, the steps are very simple. Open a conversation, click on the clips icon, then click on the stickers icon (the blue circle that appears between the gallery and the camera). From there, the program opens a screen that searches your computer for images, just select the desired photo.

The new environment, in which the sticker preview is shown, is very similar to WhatsApp’s own image editor. This way, the most active users will already be acclimated. You can crop the photo, add emojis, embed an old sticker that’s in the app’s gallery, write, scratch, resize, or rotate the screen. With all the changes made, just click submit. See the step by step images below.











limitations



Despite being a good first step, the new way of including stickers still has many limitations. The main one is that the tool only saves static stickers. In other words, no animated gifs and memes for now.