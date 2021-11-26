WhatsApp will soon release audio recording pause function

Rumors about WhatsApp achieving the ability to pause and resume voice recording have been circulating on the internet for over a month. The feature hasn’t appeared anywhere until today.

See also: Check out the apps that make the driver save gas

A well-known informant, WABetaInfo, is now reporting that the feature is being released to select WhatsApp Beta users on iOS with the latest WhatsApp Beta version.

According to the report, the pause voice recording feature is being released with WhatsApp for iOS beta version 2.21,230.16. Some users are also reporting about the feature with the beta version 2.21.230.13.

As already mentioned, the feature is being implemented for some WhatsApp beta testers on iOS at the moment. The feature should be implemented soon in the final version of the app as well. The Android version of the app should also receive the same feature at a later stage.

How the New Pause Voice Recording Feature Works

According to the WABetaInfo report, the feature will also add a visual change to the voice recording option. If you are viewing an audio waveform while recording audio messages, it is most likely that the beta version of the app also has a pause function.

All you have to do is start a voice recording and look for the “pause” button. Touching it will pause recording. The informant also mentioned that voice recording can be resumed if someone has paused it.

The only thing that is not known at the moment is how long someone can pause the voice recording or whether it will be paused even if someone navigates to another chat window.

Answers to these questions will be available once WhatsApp makes this feature permanent.