Where are the champions with Flamengo in 2019?

Flamengo will face Palmeiras, tomorrow (27), at the Centenário stadium, in Montevideo, capital of Uruguay, in search of the third Copa Libertadores de América title in its history.

The rubro-negro fans still remember very well the club’s last continental conquest. After all, it’s only been two years since the team then commanded by Jorge Jesus defeated River Plate by 2-1 and was crowned South American champion in 2019.

With so little time between their last decision and the next, the Flemish base that is expected to go out into the field next weekend to measure forces against the current tournament winners remains the same as the most recent title.

Of the 14 players who participated in the final against River (the 11 starters and three more who left the bench), no less than 11 are still wearing the red-black uniform. Ah, the coach, yes, he has changed.

But it is clear that some athletes who participated in the victorious campaign left the Ninho do Urubu and are no longer followed so well by the fans.

With that in mind, the “Blog do Rafael Reis” presents below the current whereabouts of the champions of Libertadores-2019 by Flamengo who will not have the opportunity to fight for the new title.

GERSON (24 years old, Olympique de Marseille-FRA): An essential figure for Flamengo’s success in recent years, he arrived at the club with the Libertadores-2019 in progress and quickly became the biggest distributor of balls on the team. Negotiated with Olympique de Marseille for 25 million euros (BRL 156.6 million), it was the most expensive sale of Brazilian football in the last transfer window. But Gerson hasn’t done everything he can in France. Despite starting most of Jorge Sampaoli’s team games, he has only one goal and two assists this season.

PABLO MARÍ (28 years old, Arsenal-ING): Discovered by Flamengo in the Spanish second division (La Coruña), he stayed in Brazil for just six months. But that short time was enough to fall in the favor of the red-black fans and take off a transfer to Arsenal, one of the most victorious clubs in England. Pablo Marí arrived in London shortly after winning the Libertadores, but has only played 22 matches for the club so far. Today, he is a kind of second reserve for coach Mikel Arteta for the position.

RAFINHA (36 years old, Guild): By defeating River Plate, the right back joined the select group of players who won the Libertadores and European Champions League. The former Bayern Munich side left Flamengo in August 2020 and spent a short season at Olympiacos, Greece, before sealing his return to Brazil in March to play for Grêmio. Now, the veteran is fighting to avoid the relegation of the Gauchos to the second national division.

GUSTAVO CUÉLLAR (29 years old, Al Hilal-ARA): Starting with most of the Libertadores, the Colombian defensive midfielder was traded with Al Hilal after the quarter-finals and lost only the last three games of the campaign. In Saudi Arabia, Cuéllar has collected one title after another: he was national champion, he won the King’s Cup and also the Asian Champions League. If he remains in his current team after the turn of the year, he still runs the risk of finding Fla at the Club World Cup, which will be played in February.

LÉO DUARTE (25 years old, Basaksehir-TUR): Similar case to Cuéllar, also started continental competition as a starter and was traded during the season. The difference is that the defender went to an important club on the European scene (Milan). However, Léo Duarte failed to succeed in Italy and played only nine games during the one-and-a-half year period in which he wore the Rossoneri uniform. The solution was a loan until June 2022 to Basaksehir, one of the new powers of Turkish football. In his new team, the Brazilian usually starts and even breaks the branch at right back from time to time.

ORLANDO BERRÍO (30 years old, América-MG): Despite not having started in any Libertadores game, the Colombian was used in three commitments in the final phase of the competition (against Emelec and in the two matches against Internacional). In the decision against River, he saw the conquest of the title of the reserve bank. Berrío stayed at Flamengo until July 2020, when he transferred to the United Arab Emirates. A year later, he returned to Brazil to defend América-MG. But his time on the Minas Gerais team so far is limited to 27 minutes of football distributed in just two presentations.