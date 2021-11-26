Who is Claudia Prudêncio, the first woman to be president of the OAB/SC

Lawyer Claudia Prudêncio will be responsible for the direction of the institution in Santa Catarina for the 2022/2024 triennium. Chapa got 44.9% of the votes

Attorney Claudia Prudêncio, 45, will be the first woman to preside over the OAB/SC (Brazilian Bar Association, Santa Catarina branch) in the institution’s 88 years of existence. She was elected this Thursday (25) in a poll that involved around 33 thousand professionals licensed by the Order, who also chose the directorships of 51 subsections across the state.

Claudia ran for slate 4, got 12,797 votes (44.9% of the total) and will command the OAB/SC in the 2022/2024 triennium. Candidate Hélio Brasil (plate 1) had 8,320 votes (29.19%), Vivian de Gann (plate 2) obtained 4,352 votes (15.27%) and Gabriel Kazapi (plate 3) got 1,466 votes and 5.14% . The election was mandatory and was attended by 89.87% of lawyers with the right to vote.

One of the first projects that the president intends to carry out is the application of a 50% discount on the young lawyer’s annual fee, without scaling.

Claudia Prudêncio also plans to institute a regional ethical floor for the legal profession, triple the value of the dative lawyer’s fee table, which has more than 9,000 professionals working in the state, and create SOS Judicial Morosity, an online service available to law firms to monitor and speed up the processing of legal proceedings in each court and district.

It is also part of the plans to expand the 33 Shared Offices for the use of law, created in the current administration, to the 51 Subsections of the OAB/SC, and to implement the Inova Lab OAB/SC, an innovation laboratory to foster new services and create solutions for the challenges of the profession.

Slate 4 was the base representative of then President Rafael Horn, who was elected as federal adviser. Horn is now part of the ticket that runs in the OAB National elections, and is part of the organization’s board.

Voters had nine hours to choose their candidates and the counting happened almost instantly, as voting was done, for the first time, digitally. It was possible to vote with digital certification, with an access password or in the 70 points made available throughout the state by the entity.

With no occurrences recorded during the voting, the acting president of the OAB/SC, Maurício Alessandro Flights, highlighted the urbanity of the candidates during the electoral process.

“We expect this formality to continue. Regardless of the winning slate, we hope that everyone leaves this election as friends,” he said.

Winner held other positions in the Order

Claudia Prudêncio is married, mother of two daughters and has been a founding partner of a law firm in Florianópolis for over 20 years. She is the current president of CAASC (Caixa de Assistencia dos Advogados de Santa Catarina), having been the second woman to reach this position in 73 years. She also has more than two decades of experience in the OAB System, where she held various positions.

While his management platform is focused on valuing the class, with a range of actions in the More Honorary Program in the Advocacy Pocket, Horn’s goal is to take to the national OAB the transformations carried out in the Santa Catarina OAB, which positioned it as a model for the country in financial management, efficiency, innovation, technology, support to professionals and provision of services – today, for example, OAB/SC has a surplus and is 100% digital.

Check out the new OAB/SC board:

President: Claudia Prudencio (Florianópolis)

Vice President: Eduardo Mello (Florianópolis)

General Secretary: Teresinha Erbs (Blumenau)

Assistant Secretary General: Thiago Degasperin (Chapecó)

Treasurer: Rafael Búrigo (Criciúma)

Deputy Treasurer: Caroline Rasmussen (Florianópolis)

ESA Director General: Fernanda Sell (Itajaí)

General coordinator of the working committees: Pedro Cascaes (Blumenau)