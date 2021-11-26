Why New Detected Variant May Be ‘Worst Existing’

A new variant of covid-19 discovered in South Africa has lit the alarm among health authorities around the world.

This Friday (26/11), Sajid Javid, the UK Health Minister, described it as a “major international concern”.

“One of the lessons of this pandemic was that we must act quickly and as soon as possible,” he said.

“We are entering winter and our reinforcement program is still ongoing, so we must proceed with caution,” he added.

Meanwhile, there is fear in the scientific community that the new variant may be “the worst ever.”

But why?

Scientists fear the variant, known as B.1.1.529, is more transmissible and “trickles” the immune system.

In practical terms, this means not only more infections, but the possibility that vaccines available today may be less effective against it.

The key to understanding why the new variant has raised such concern is its high number of mutations.

It is in the nature of viruses to mutate. Some of them harm him, while others benefit him – this ends up guaranteeing his evolution.

But B.1.1.529 has 32 mutations in the S protein (spike), through which the virus binds to human cells to invade our bodies.

This is the part of the pathogen that most vaccines use to “prime” the immune system against covid.

Mutations in the spike protein can therefore not only affect the virus’s ability to infect cells and spread, but also make it more difficult for immune cells to attack the pathogen.

In the specific case of the so-called receptor-binding domain, a part of the S protein that is key to the virus’ binding to human cells and their infection, ten mutations were found compared to just two in the Delta variant that swept the world.

This Friday (26/11), several countries decided to restrict the entry of travelers from southern Africa. In addition to South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Essuatini (Swaziland) were some of the countries affected.

Among those imposing restrictions are the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Israel and the Czech Republic.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, proposed that the entire European Union suspend flights in the region.

Until the conclusion of this report, the Brazilian government had not yet announced any measures.

what is known

Not much is known about this new variant, but it would be more transmissible than the others.

Her reproductive number is at 2, which is “really very high”, according to the UK Health Security Agency’s chief medical adviser, Susan Hopkins.

This is the metric that scientists use to indicate how contagious a disease is: that is, each infected person would, on average, be passing the virus on to two more people.

It is a transmission level that has not been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, before restrictions began to be imposed, according to Hopkins.

When the reproductive number exceeds 1, it means the epidemic is out of control and will increase exponentially.

Confirmed cases — fewer than 100 so far — are still concentrated in Gauteng, a province in South Africa, but there are signs that the new variant may have spread even further.

It has already been detected in Hong Kong, Israel and Botswana. And, in the last hours, in Belgium.

B.1.1.529 will likely receive a Greek code name from the World Health Organization (WHO) this Friday (11/26).

An emergency meeting will decide whether the new variant will be classified as a “variant of concern” or just “a variant of interest”.

Currently, there are four “concern variants”: Alpha, Beta, Gamma (first detected in Manaus) and Delta.

They pose a greater risk to public health, for example, by making the virus more infectious, causing more serious illness, or allowing it to resist vaccines in a greater proportion of cases.

In a press conference organized by the Ministry of Health of South Africa, Brazilian Tulio de Oliveira, director of the country’s Center for Response to Epidemics and Innovation, said that the new variant had an “unusual constellation of mutations” and that it was “very different” from others that are in circulation.

Oliveira was the one who discovered the variant initially detected in South Africa, called Beta by the WHO.

“This variant surprised us, it took a huge leap forward in evolution (and) many more mutations than we expected,” he said.

In an interview with the BBC’s Newsday programme, Oliveira said the virus is “spreading at great speed” in parts of South Africa.

According to him, infections in Gauteng province – home to the country’s largest city, Johannesburg – seem to be “amplified”.

“We hope we are wrong about this,” Oliveira said, adding that the teams are trying to establish how transferable the new variant is.

But, in his view, existing vaccines may continue to provide some protection.

“We hope that vaccines will protect against hospitalization. We still think that vaccines are our best weapon right now.”

The concern now is that this virus will be radically different from the original that emerged in Wuhan, China.

Some of the mutations have been seen before in other variants, which gives some hints about their likely performance in this variant.

For example, N501Y appears to make it easier for a coronavirus to spread. There are some mutations that make it harder for antibodies to recognize the virus and may reduce the effectiveness of vaccines, but there are others that are completely new.

Professor Richard Lessells of the University of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa said: “Our concern about the mutations is that this virus may have improved transmissibility, greater ability to spread from person to person, but also may be able to bypass parts of the immune system.”