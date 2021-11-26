Why yesterday’s Argentino is one of Gallardo’s greatest achievements

River Plate crushed Racing 4-0 yesterday (25) at Monumental de Núñez and won their 36th Argentine professional title. And the ball in the definition of the championship was a replica of the general campaign. The conquest came three rounds in advance and saw an embarrassing difference in points for Boca Juniors, the arch-rivals and the usual metrics. Fifth on the table, the club xeneize is now 16 points behind.

The performance of the team of the legendary Marcelo Gallardo is worthy of the greatest squadrons in River’s 120-year history. In this Argentine 2021, there were no less than 16 wins, 4 draws and a mere 2 defeats in the competition.

The celebration had an enormous air of farewell, with Gallardo making the Olympic lap holding his two-year-old son Benjamín in his arms and saying he deserved to take a break, almost asking the fans for permission to end his seven-and-a-half-year cycle. in front of the club.

A Living Legend on the River

For anyone who follows Gallardo’s work closely, and we even made an extensive special about him, there is no doubt: what he achieved yesterday in Núñez is among the greatest achievements of his career. He has more important titles, such as the two Libertadores, from 2015 and 2018, but at no other time has he been so challenged by circumstances and “reinvented” both his team and the current campaign in which he really remained when he won his first Argentine Championship on the River. In previous seasons, involved in major competitions, the cast did not allow him to compete at the local level either.

River Plate celebrates Argentine Championship title at Monumental de Núñez Image: River Plate Disclosure

Gallardo had to choose so many different teams during his work at River that it’s very difficult to compare them, according to the coach. But no change has been as abrupt as the current one.

Just look at the 11 starters against Racing: few were held a few months ago, when River suffered elimination for Atlético-MG in the quarter-finals of the Libertadores, establishing since then an unbeaten run of 16 matches that has lasted so far. Among the many analyzes circulating in Buenos Aires this morning, the most accurate is the one that treats the River’s reassembly as a true “metamorphosis”.

“Players who were one, two or three levels below the starting line-up, some even in the B team, people who didn’t adapt, improvised athletes in different positions and more”, publishes the daily “hello“, treating Gallardo’s achievement as truly “legendary” for finding a team so dominant that only he really had it in his head.

Cover of the newspaper “Olé” extolling Gallardo’s feat Image: Reproduction

It is even difficult to establish a base team in this achievement. One of them could be: Armani; Montiel, Paulo Díaz, Martínez, Angileri; Enzo Pérez, Zuculini; De la Cruz, Carrascal; Suarez and Romero.

Other? Armani; Rojas, Díaz, Pinola o Maidana, Martínez; ponzio; Simón, Enzo Fernández, Palavecino; Álvarez and Romero. In between, just four months.

“Neither the injuries, nor the loss of income, nor the million-dollar sales like that of Gonzalo Montiel. The River de Gallardo was stronger in a real obstacle course”, defines the newspaper “la nation” which is now on the newsstands.

“Instead of falling into crisis, River did the opposite. It grew”, summarizes the “bugle“, who finishes off with style: “This is Gallardo: the years and months pass, and he transforms his athletes into better players”.

13 Gallardo titles in 7 years of River