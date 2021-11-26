with a goal in the last minute, Tottenham stars ‘Zebra’, loses to Mura and gets complicated in group G

In Slovenia, Tottenham was surprised by Mura and lost 2-1. With the result, the English no longer have a chance of advancing first in group G, being able to get at most one spot in the Conference League playoffs

This Thursday (25th) the tottenham was surprised and lost to the ‘runt’ wall, from Slovenia, by the UEFA Conference League. Playing away from home, at the Stadion Ljudski vrt, in Maribor, the English lost 2-1 and got into trouble in the fight for a place in the final phase of the competition.

To advance, the London club will need to win at all costs in the last round if they want a place in the playoffs in the European competition without depending on any other result.

Tottenham started the first half ‘asleep’ on the field. The owners of the house were completely dominated by the owners, who did not take long to open the scoreboard.

On minute 11, Horvat received the ball from the left on the attack, invaded the area, made a good individual move towards defender Davinson Sánchez, who lost heads-up, and hit placed in the angle of goalkeeper Gollini to make the 1-0.

At 31 minutes, the Spurs had a new hit in the match. After receiving a first yellow card, at 14 minutes, Ryan Sessegnon made a strong entry on Mura’s player, was again yellowed by the referee and ended up expelled from the game. From then on, the English were left with 10 in the field.

You Spurs they only agreed to start the match in the second half. Coach Antonio Conte put Son and Lucas Moura on the field, and the duo gave the English an extra boost.

It was then that, in the 27th minute, after Lucas’s assistance, Harry Kane received it inside the area and, with a cavadinha, scored a beautiful goal to make everything the same in Slovenia.

That’s when the full blow came. In the last minute, already in stoppage time, Davinson Sánchez lost again in heads-up play and opened the way for Marosa to beat and make it 2-1, sealing Tottenham’s defeat in Slovenia.

This was Mura’s first Conference League victory after losing their first four games.

Tottenham, on the other hand, were defeated for the second time in this group stage. Coach Antonio Conte, in turn, lost the first since he arrived at the English club.

Tottenham lost to Mura in Slovenia in the Conference League group stage Getty Images

Championship status

With the defeat, Tottenham continues with seven points and in the vice-leadership of group G and has no chance of advancing in first place. In the last round, the English will need to beat Rennes, in London, to be at least one place in the playoffs.

Remember that in the Conference League only the first placed in each group advance to the final stage directly. The runners-up, in the case of the English in group G, compete in a knockout against the third-placed groups of the Europa League.

At the moment, Vitesse has the same number of points as the English. In other words, the last round promises for the English, who need to win to advance.

Mura, who was already eliminated, added his first three points, but remains at the bottom of the group.

The guy: Marosa

Mura’s forward, who only entered the second half, was the name of the game. In the final minutes, he scored a historic goal for his team, which ensured victory over Tottenham.

They were bad: Ryan Sessegnon and Davinso Sánchez

Tottenham’s 21-year-old has definitely not had a good day. Despite his first chance as a starter under Antonio Conte’s command, the player was sent off in the first half, leaving his team one less on the field for most of the match.

The defender, on the other hand, was poor in both Mura’s goals and lost heads-up, enabling the Slovenians to win.

upcoming games

Tottenham returns to the field next Sunday (28), at 11 am, for an away match against the Burnley for the Premier League. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.

On the same day, at 16:15, Mura receives Maribor for the Slovenian Championship. The team occupies fifth place in the competition at the moment.

In the Conference League, the Spurs end their participation against the Rennes, at home, on December 12th. As for Mura, face the vitesse, on the same day, as a visitor.

Datasheet

2 x 1 Tottenham wall

GOALS: Mura: Horvat (11′ 1ºT) and Marosa (45′ +4 2ºT); Tottenham: Harry Kane (27′ 2nd T)

WALL: Obradovic; Karnicnik, Gorenc and Karamarko; Kous, Lorbek, Kozar (Samsindin Gold) and Sturm (Lotric); Horvat (Cipot) and Pucko; Mulahusejnovic (Marosa). Technician: Before Simundza.

TOTTENHAM: Gollini; Tanganga, Joe Rodon (Eric Dier) and Davinson Sánchez; Doherty (Ben Davies), Ndombélé (Hojbjerg), Skipp and Sessegnon; Bryan Gil (Lucas Moura), Dele Alli (Son) and Harry Kane. Technician: Antonio Conte.