With an eye on the physical part, Atlético-MG repeated squad in Brasileirão games only once | athletic-mg

There are only four games left for Atlético-MG to finish their biggest participation in the history of the straight points of the Brazilian. Close to the title, Cuca’s team is keeping an eye on the physical issue of the athletes. So far, in 34 rounds, the leader has only repeated the lineup from game to game once.

It was in the victory against Cuiabá, followed by the defeat against Flamengo (28th and 29th rounds) that Galo went to the field with the same formation, consecutively: Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair, Nacho and Zaracho; Hulk and Keno.

Of the 11 players, only full-back Guga is a reserve. There are other disputes, mainly in attack, with Cuca being able to opt for an offensive trio with Diego Costa, taking out Nacho, for example. But the right flank helps explain why the coach changes the lineup, almost always, also forced by injuries, cards and calls.

Mariano, right-back starter, played 22 games in Serie A, two less than Guga. In the last six games of Atlético at the Brazilian Nationals, in five there was a substitution in the position. Either Guga took Mariano’s place, or the other way around. Against Fluminense, the dispute is open.

Tactical training is an important point, too. Cuca knows that Nacho is far from ideal conditions. He started against Palmeiras, with Keno on the bench. It can be a reservation in front of the Flu. Eduardo Vargas and Savarino, for example, appear as potential holders, as Diego Costa, too, felt the sequence of games at Allianz, being removed at half-time.

Against Bahia, next Thursday, Atlético will complete 70 games in 2021; he can already be Brazilian champion, as long as he wins Fluminense and Flamengo doesn’t score three points against Ceará

Allan and Jair are still in midfield absolutes, but they are also important players in physiology. Who seems to have no problem playing is Hulk, with 63 games for Atlético in 2021, only goalkeeper Everson (ubiquitous) is on the same level.

