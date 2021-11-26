With Black Friday, 120 thousand brasilienses go shopping in search of promotions

posted on 11/26/2021 06:00



Sellers expect to increase commissions during the period – (credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DAPress)

The most awaited Friday of the year by consumers has arrived, today is Black Friday. Commerce in the federal capital estimates an increase between 12% and 15% in sales, compared to the negative 2% of last year, when sales were harmed by the effects of the pandemic. According to a survey carried out by the Retail Trade Union (Sindivarejista), from today until Sunday, more than 120 thousand people should go shopping in stores throughout the Federal District. The number is 71.4% higher than the expectation of 70,000 on the same date in 2020.

According to the assessment of the vice president of the Retail Trade Union, Sebastião Abritta, the date should inject around R$150 million into the local economy. “Given the advance of vaccination, the consumer lost the fear of leaving the house. Many have not bought anything since 2020 and will take advantage of discounts of up to 60%”, he explains. With the optimistic scenario, even the advertising campaigns around the date started earlier to seduce buyers with advantageous prices.

Clothing, shoes, electronics, objects for the home, bed and table should be the most sold products, according to the union’s projection. Brasiliense’s average spending on purchases will depend on the segment, but it should be R$220, 69.2% higher than the average expense of R$130 last year. Credit cards must account for 52% of store sales.

In 2020, even with all the commemorative dates, such as Mother’s, Valentine’s, Father’s, Children’s, Black Friday and Christmas, sales were negative, on average, -2%.

Expectation

The employee of a tennis store in a shopping mall in Taguatinga, Emanuelly Marques de Amorim, 27, talks about the expectations of employees. “The work is very intense, no doubt. But it’s worth it. With Black Friday, Christmas shopping also begins, so it’s a very good season for us, sellers. Commissions can triple, and you can save good money .”

She says that the moment is a relief after the difficulties of the last year. “We always end up complaining about working a lot at the end of the year, but in 2020, it was so difficult that this year we want to work a lot”, he recalls.

Teacher Camila de Lima Campos, 32, intends to take advantage of Black Friday. Last year, with the pandemic, she did not go shopping. “Many sectors stopped, mine was one of them. So, we have to rationalize spending and prioritize what is necessary. Even though there was no shortage of money, it was necessary to save, because we never know when there will be an emergency, even more in times like this”, explains the resident of Águas Claras.