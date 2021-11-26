With pressure on arbitration, Bahia and Grêmio face the Z-4 ​​of Serie A | bahia

Pressed in the relegation zone, Bahia and Grêmio will, this Friday, face a direct confrontation against Brasileirão’s decapitation. However, the impression is that the match started much earlier, especially after the boards of both clubs criticized the refereeing work in recent games.

+ See more news about Bahia

+ Check the Brazilian table

In Bahia, the board’s revolt with the referees’ work took on great proportions after the defeat to Flamengo, for the 31st round of Serie A. It was the third consecutive game that the club said it was harmed, a situation recognized by the Ombudsman of Arbitration and which culminated in the resignation of Leonardo Gaciba.

1 of 3 Guto Ferreira seeks to make Bahia win again — Photo: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia / Publicity Guto Ferreira seeks to make Bahia win again — Photo: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia / Disclosure

In Bahia’s next match, against Cuiabá, criticism changed sides, with Dourado complaining about the annulment of two goals at Fonte Nova. In this case, the report by the CBF Arbitration Ombudsman stated that the offside in Cuiabá’s goal was correctly scored and that the second goal was a difficult move.

After Bahia’s complaints and the game against Cuiabá, the president of Grêmio, Romildo Bolzan Jr, criticized the refereeing of Brazilian football and said he was “afraid” of the referees’ work in the confrontation against the Bahian club.

PROMOTION! The best of Brasileirão for R$19.90/month, in the first three months of subscription

Amidst the pressure on refereeing, Bahia seeks to end the fast of three games without a win to leave the relegation zone of Serie A. For this match, Guto Ferreira will not have Juninho Capixaba, who is suspended – Rossi should be the substitute. There is also doubt in the defense, as Luiz Otávio suffered a blow to the head in the last game and should not play.

The probable Bahia for this Friday has: Danilo Fernandes, Nino, Conti, Gustavo Henrique and Matheus Bahia; Patrick de Lucca, Daniel and Mugni; Rossi, Raí and Gilberto.

Bahia x Grêmio, 36th round of Serie A