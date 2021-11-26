With sex scenes, people burned and drunk, João Gomes’ show goes viral on the web | Fun



João Gomes’ concert in Mossoró turned into chaos, but some of the images that went viral on the internet and were attributed to the singer’s performance happened on other occasions.

Published 11/26/2021 09:17

Rio – Scenes from a concert by singer João Gomes, in the municipality of Mossoró, in Rio Grande do Norte, went viral on social networks this Thursday. To give you an idea, in the images, a man rips his shirt while singing the chorus of a “suffering” song. In another scene, one loses balance, falls and then breaks a table. And it doesn’t stop there: there were even a couple caught having sex in the middle of the show.

Summary of the party in Mossoró with João Gomes, Vitor Fernandes and the singer and accordion player Tarcísio do Acordeon and because it was the craziest pizeiros’ night. Thread Part 1: pic.twitter.com/rj2eR2gBRU — Mari (@Mariaarretada_) November 25, 2021

Singers Tarcísio do Acordeon and Vitor Fernandes also performed at the event, which took place on November 13th. However, on the web, the images are attributed only to the show by João Gomes. The presentations took place in an event house located in the urban area of ​​Mossoró.

In addition to the videos made at the place where the show took place, videos and images of people sleeping drunk in public places in the city after the event also went viral. The situation got so out of control that some images that aren’t even from the event also gained traction on social media and were attributed to the shows. But actually it happened on other occasions.

One of the videos that went viral but didn’t happen in the João Gomes show is the one that a young woman claims to have been burned in her hands by fireworks. She also says that she walked more than five kilometers to reach the vaquejada and that a friend had been robbed. In fact, this presentation took place in Paraíba, in the city of São Miguel de Taipu, on November 20th. But, the report went viral as if it had been made in Mossoró.

The record in which a young man appears doing physiological needs at a gas station was also not done in Mossoró. This is an old record, which had been circulated on the internet before.